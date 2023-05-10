Corn Gluten Meal Market Size Expected To Reach $9 Billion By 2027

Corn Gluten Meal Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Corn Gluten Meal Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Corn Gluten Meal Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers corn gluten meal market analysis and every facet of the corn gluten meal market. As per TBRC’s corn gluten meal market forecast, the corn gluten meal market size is predicted to reach a value of $9.33 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 5.0% through the forecast period.

Growing demand for corn gluten meals in the agricultural sector is expected to propel the corn gluten meal market demand going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest corn gluten meal market share. Major players in the market include Ingredion Incorporated, AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG, Cargill Incorporated, Tate & Lyle, Tereos FKS, ADM, Grain Processing Corporation.

Corn Gluten Meal Market Segments

1) By Form: Unprocessed Corn Gluten Meal, Granulated Corn Gluten Meal, Pelletized Corn Gluten Meal

2) By Nature: Organic, Conventional

3) By Source: Corn Starch, Corn Syrup

4) By Application: Animal Feed, Agriculture Fertilizer, Garden And Lawn

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=9053&type=smp

This type of gluten meal is a byproduct of the wet milling process that yields from maize starch and sometimes ethanol. It is a protein-rich feed with a crude protein content of roughly 65% that is used as a protein, energy, and pigment source for livestock species including fish. Due to its complete protein digestion, it is highly used for pet food.

Read More On The Corn Gluten Meal Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/corn-gluten-meal-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends

4. Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Corn Gluten Meal Market Growth

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company?:

Organic Grain Farming Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/organic-grain-farming-global-market-report

GMO Testing Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/gmo-testing-global-market-report

Starch Derivatives Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/starch-derivatives-global-market-report

Contact Information

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model