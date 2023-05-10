Electric Vehicle Lightweight Materials Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Electric Vehicle Lightweight Materials Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers electric vehicle lightweight materials market research and every facet of the electric vehicle lightweight materials market outlook. As per TBRC’s electric vehicle lightweight materials market forecast, the electric vehicle lightweight materials market size is predicted to reach a value of $18.74 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 28.4% through the forecast period.

The rise in the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) is expected to boost the electric vehicle lightweight materials market value going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest electric vehicle lightweight materials global market share. Major players in the electric vehicle lightweight materials market include BASF SE, Covestro AG, Toray Industries Inc., SABIC, Solvay SA, Celanese Corporation, Novelis Inc.

Electric Vehicle Lightweight Materials Market Segments
1) By Material Type: Metals and Alloys, Composites, Plastics, Elastomers, Other Material Types
2) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars (Hatchbacks and Sedans), Utility Vehicles (SUVs, MPVs, Compact SUVs), Light Commercial Vehicles, Medium and Heavy-duty Vehicles, Buses and Coaches
3) By Propulsion Type: BEVs, PHVs, HEVs
4) By Application: Battery Packs, Electric Traction Motors, Electronic Components, Power Electronic Controllers, Body-in-White, Chassis and Suspension, Transmissions, Doors, Interiors, Other Applications

These types of lightweight materials refer to metal alloys used to reduce the total cost of ownership and improve efficiency by enhancing the performance-to-weight ratio. It is a refined material that can be used to create lightweight car bodies and interiors. The vehicle's weight will be reduced, resulting in improved energy efficiency.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Electric Vehicle Lightweight Materials Market Trends
4. Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix

