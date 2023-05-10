Global Electric Car Rental Market Is Projected To Grow At A 15% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Electric Car Rental Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Electric Car Rental Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers electric car rental market analysis and every facet of the electric car rental market. As per TBRC’s electric car rental market forecast, the electric car rental market size is predicted to reach a value of $17.36 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 15% through the forecast period.

An increase in demand for fuel-efficient cars is expected to propel the electric car rental market demand going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the electric car rental market include Zipcar, Avis Budget Group Inc., Enterprise Holdings Inc., Europcar Mobility Group, The Hertz Corporation, Sixt SE, BlueIndy, DriveElectric.

Electric Car Rental Market Segmentation

1) By Vehicle Type: Battery Cars, Hybrid Cars, Plug-in Electric Cars

2) By Vehicle Category: Economy Cars, Luxury Cars

3) By Application: Leisure/Tourism, Business

4) By Booking Type: Online, Offline

This type of car rental is a service of renting an electric car by a company to a customer for short period or an extended period without making the customer purchase an electric car. The rental service is provided on an hourly, weekly, and monthly basis.

