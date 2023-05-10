Global Healthcare Technology Market Is Projected To Grow At A 18% Rate Through The Forecast Period

The Business Research Company's Healthcare Technology Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Healthcare Technology Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s healthcare technology market forecast, the healthcare technology market size is predicted to reach a value of $852.26 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 18 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global healthcare technology industry is due to the rising demand for preventive care solutions. North America region is expected to hold the largest healthcare technology market share. Major healthcare technology companies include NextGen Healthcare Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., AthenahealthInc., Cerner Corporation, Epic System Corporation, General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Oracle Corporation.

Healthcare Technology Market Segments

● By Type: Healthcare Payers Solutions, Healthcare Providers Solutions, HCIT Outsourcing Solutions

● By Component: Software, Hardware

● By Delivery Mode: On-Premise, Cloud-Based

● By Application: Electronic Health Records, Computerized Provider Order Entry Systems, Electronic Prescribing Systems, PACS (Picture Archiving and Communication System), Laboratory Information Systems, Clinical Information Systems, Tele-healthcare

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Healthcare technology refers to any IT tools or software designed to boost hospital and administrative productivity, give new insights into medicines and treatments, or improve the overall quality of healthcare provided. It encompasses all medications, technologies, medical and surgical procedures, as well as the organisational and supporting systems that support such treatment.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Healthcare Technology Market Trends

4. Healthcare Technology Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Healthcare Technology Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

