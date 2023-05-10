Foam Blowing Agents Market Size, Industry Share, And Global Forecast Report For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's Foam Blowing Agents Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, May 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Foam Blowing Agents Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the foam blowing agents market size is predicted to reach $1.95 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.3%.
The growth in the foam blowing agents market is due to rise in demand for foam blowing agents in consumer appliance. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the foam blowing agents market include Arkema S.A., Honeywell International Inc., Exxon Mobil Corporation, E.I. Du Pont De Nemours & Company, Daikin Industries Ltd.
Foam Blowing Agents Market Segments
• By Product Type: Hydrocarbons (HCs), Hydrofluoroolefin (HFO), Hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), Other Product Types
• By Foam Type: Polyurethane Foam, Polystyrene Foam, Phenolic Foam, Polypropylene Foam, Polyethylene Foam, Other Foam Types
• By Application: Building and Construction, Automotive, Bedding and Furniture, Appliances, Packaging, Other Applications
• By Geography: The global foam blowing agents market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Foam blowing agents refer to an agent that can create cellular structures in a variety of substances that go through the process of hardening or phase transition, including polymers, plastics, and metals.
