FCC Catalyst Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Analysis For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 10, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “FCC Catalyst Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the FCC catalyst market size is predicted to reach $3.17 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.2%.

The growth in the FCC catalyst market is due to growing demand for petroleum-based products. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest market share. Major FCC catalyst manufacturers include Axens SA, N.E. Chemcat, Porocel Corporation, Yueyang Sciensun Chemical Co. Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc.

FCC Catalyst Market Segments

• By Product: Gasoline Sulfur Reduction, Maximum Bottoms Conversion, Maximum Light Olefins, Maximum Middle Distillates, Other Products

• By Application: Residue, Vacuum Gas Oil, Other Applications

• By End-User: Refinery, Environmental, Other End-Users

• By Geography: The global FCC catalyst market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) is a type of processing unit used in oil refineries to produce additional gasoline while the refining process is being carried out. It is a chemical process that splits long-chain hydrocarbons into shorter-chain hydrocarbons by using a catalyst and heat. Fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalyst increases the rate of chemical reaction, which lowers the activation energy in the petroleum refining process.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. FCC Catalyst Market Trends

4. FCC Catalyst Additives Market Drivers And Restraints

5. FCC Catalyst Market Value And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

