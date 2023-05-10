Hazardous Area Equipment Market Size Expected To Reach $11.92 Billion By 2027
The Business Research Company's Hazardous Area Equipment Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032
LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, May 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Hazardous Area Equipment Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s hazardous area equipment market forecast, the hazardous area equipment market size is predicted to reach a value of $11.92 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.3 percent through the forecast period.
The growth in the global hazardous area equipment industry is due to the rising demand for industrial safety . North America region is expected to hold the largest hazardous area equipment market share. Major hazardous area equipment market companies include PATLITE Corporation, Eaton Corporation PLC., Rockwell Automation, Emerson Electric Co., Siemens AG, NHP Electric Engineering Products, Honeywell International Inc.
Hazardous Area Equipment Market Segments
● By Product: Cable Glands And Accessories, Process Instruments, Industrial Controls, Motors, Strobe Beacons, Lighting
● By Service: Wired, Wireless
● By Industry: Oil And Gas, Chemical And Pharmaceutical, Food And Beverages, Energy And Power, Mining
● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=9075&type=smp
Hazardous area equipment refers to the electrical equipment that is used within hazardous areas that have an operational temperature band or limit. Hazardous area equipment is installed in hazardous areas to prevent an explosion and ensure the safety of people.
Read More On The Hazardous Area Equipment Global Market Report At:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hazardous-area-equipment-global-market-report
Market, Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business