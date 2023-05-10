Flanges Market Size, Share, Statistics, Trends Analysis And Forecast For 2023-2032

Flanges Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Flanges Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the flanges market size is predicted to reach $6.24 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.22%.

The growth in the market is due to rising global awareness of wastewater treatment. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest market share. Major flanges manufacturers include SSI Technologies Inc., Simtech Process Systems, Qontrol Devices Inc., Saini Flange Pvt. Ltd., AFG Holdings.

Flanges Market Segments

• By Types Of Flanges: Welding Neck, Long Welding Neck, Slip-On, Socket Weld, Lap Joint, Other Types

• By Material: Carbon Steel, Stainless Steel, Aluminum, Polymer, Other Materials

• By End User: Aviation And Aerospace, Petrochemical, Architectural Decoration, Food And Beverages Processing, Construction, Other End-Users

• By Geography: The global flanges market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A flange is a rib or rim that provides strength, direction, or attachment to another item. A flange connects pipes, valves, pumps, and other systems to form a piping device. Flanges are generally welded or screwed.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Flanges Market Trends

4. Flanges Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Market Value And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

