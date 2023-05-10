Ventilator Market is projected to reach a valuation of USD 1,600.1 Million by 2027 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Growing occurrences of respiratory diseases is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ventilator Market research report is a comprehensive and vital document encompassing business strategies, qualitative and quantitative analysis, and emerging trends of the global Ventilator market. The report offers in-depth research and assessment of the key elements of the global Ventilator market. The research analysts have formulated this report through thorough primary and secondary research with a detailed analysis of the drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to provide a panoramic view of the Ventilator market.

The global ventilators market is expected to reach USD 1,600.1 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The demand for ventilators is experiencing a high demand from hospital, ambulatory care centers, home care settings, and emergency medical services, attributable to its functionality to support respiration during injury, sickness, or sedation/anesthesia in the course of surgeries/operation The increasing occurrences of respiratory diseases encompassing respiratory syndrome, asthma, and abrupt respiratory disease epidemics like SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19 are among the significant factor driving the demand for the ventilator market.

The evolutions of cost-effective, patient-friendly, and portable ventilators are gathering considerable momentum among end-users, thereby boosting the market demand. However, a cost-prohibitive of maintenance of ventilators, its detrimental effects on infants, and difficulties pertaining to the usage of the equipment may create hindrances in the ventilator market demand in the upcoming years.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

By interface, non-invasive ventilation is projected to grow at a faster rate in the forecast period, owing to the offering of benefits such as decreased cost, ease of use, easy availability outside of the intensive care unit setting, and ability to interrupt therapy for breaks enables easier mechanical support weaning, among others.

By type, infant/neonatal ventilators are likely to grow at a rate of 7.0% in the forecast period. Neonatal ventilators provide bias flow or a constant flow of conditioned gas through the breathing circuit to produce positive pressure enabling accurate flow at the airway opening, ascertaining the fast response time, and requisite sensitivity.

By mode, pressure mode ventilation held a substantial market share in 2019, as it allows for measured control of peak inspiratory pressure (PIP) and mean air passage pressure, thus preventing barotrauma.

The market in the Asia-Pacific region is likely to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period, attributed to high population density and increasing expenditure by governments to improve healthcare infrastructure. Moreover, the growing occurrences of respiratory disorders in the APAC region and a rise in the geriatric population causative of the market growth in the region.

Furthermore, the report provides details about the new players entering the market, entry-level barriers and offers strategic recommendations to overcome those barriers to gain a substantial industry presence.

Key Players operating in the industry are:

Medtronic, GE Healthcare, ResMed Inc., Allied Healthcare Products, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hamilton Medical, Zoll Medical, Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Schiller, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Ltd, and Philips Healthcare, among others.

Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT analysis have been covered by the report to provide relevant data on the competitive landscape.

Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Ventilator Market Segmentation:

Analysis of the segments and their growth projection is carried out by extensive historical and current analysis of the market scenario. Further, the report offers details about the factors and features of the Ventilator market expected to boost the growth of the industry in the coming years.

Emergen Research has segmented the global ventilators market on the basis of interface, type, mode, end-users, and region:

Interface Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Invasive Ventilation

Non-Invasive Ventilation

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Adult/Pediatric Ventilators

Infant/Neonatal Ventilators

Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Pressure Mode Ventilation

Volume Mode Ventilation

Dual/Combined Mode Ventilation

Others

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Homecare Setting

Ambulatory Care Centers

Emergency Medical Services

Key Objectives of the Report:

Analysis and estimation of the Ventilator market size and share for the projected period

Extensive analysis of the key players of the market by SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a clear understanding of the competitive landscape

Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global Ventilator market

Analysis of the growth prospects for the stakeholders and investors through the study of the promising segments

Strategic recommendations to the established players and new entrants to capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities

ToC of the report:

Chapter 1: Market overview and scope

Chapter 2: Market outlook

Chapter 3: Impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic

Chapter 4: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 5: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Limitations

Chapter 6: Key manufacturers of the industry

Chapter 7: Regional analysis

Chapter 8: Market segmentation based on type applications

Chapter 9: Current and Future Trends

