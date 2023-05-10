Hardware Security Modules Market Size Expected To Reach $2.61 Billion By 2027

The Business Research Company's Hardware Security Modules Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, May 10, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Hardware Security Modules Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s hardware security modules market forecast, the hardware security modules market size is predicted to reach a value of $2.61 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 14.3 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global hardware security modules industry is due to the increase in data breaches and cyber-attacks. Europe region is expected to hold the largest hardware security modules market share. Major hardware security modules market companies include Thales e-Security Inc., Utimaco GmbH, International Business Machines Corporation, FutureX LP, Yubico Inc., SWIFT, ATOS SE, Ultra-Electronics Holdings Plc.

Hardware Security Modules Market Segments

● By Type: LAN Based/ Network Attached, PCI-Based/ Embedded Plugins, USB Based/ Portable, Smart Cards

● By Deployment Type: On-Premise, Cloud

● By Application: SSL (Secure Sockets Layer), TSL (Transport Layer Security), Authentication, Payment Processing, Code And Document Signing, Application-Level Encryption, Database Encryption, Public Key Infrastructure (PKI), Credential Management

● By End-User: Banking And Financial Services, Energy And Utility, Retail And Consumer Products, Government Technology And Communication, Industrial And Manufacturing, Healthcare, Life Sciences

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=9074&type=smp

A hardware security module (HSM) is a specialized cryptographic processor that handles and protects digital keys. It is specially designed to secure the crypto key lifecycle by performing encryption and decryption tasks for strong authentication, digital signatures, and other cryptographic functions.

Read More On The Hardware Security Modules Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hardware-security-modules-global-market-report

