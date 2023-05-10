Indoor Air Purification Market Size Expected To Reach $33.26 Billion By 2027

Indoor Air Purification Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Indoor Air Purification Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s indoor air purification market forecast, the indoor air purification market size is predicted to reach a value of $33.26 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 8.8 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global indoor air purification market is due to the increasing prevalence of airborne diseases. Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest indoor air purification market share. Major indoor air purification companies include Daikin Industries Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N V, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

Indoor Air Purification Market Segmentation

● By Product: Dust Collectors and Vacuums, Fume and Smoke Collectors, Mist Eliminators, Bad Odor and Harmful Gasses, Fire and Emergency Exhaust, Viruses and Fungus

● By Technology: HEPA, Electrostatic Precipitators, Activated Carbon, Ionic Filters, Other Technologies

● By Function: Manual, Sensor

● By Distribution Channel: Direct Selling, E-Commerce, Supermarkets or Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores

● By Application: Industrial, Commercial and Residential

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Indoor air purification refers to the purification of indoor air using air filters. It is a device that removes contaminating particles (such as dust, pollen, and dander) from the air to enhance its quality.

