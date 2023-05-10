Plastic Waste Management Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2020 to 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing level of pollution caused by plastic waste, implementation of sustainable development, rising awareness regarding hazardous effects of plastic waste

Plastic Waste Management Market Size – USD 32.46 Million in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 2.8%, Market Trends – Increasing level of pollution due to usage of plastics” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, B.C, CANADA, May 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report by Emergen Research, the worldwide plastic waste management market is anticipated to reach a value of USD 40.80 billion by 2027. Maintaining the organization's reputation, advancing the idea of sustainable development, and limiting the use of plastics are the major market-influencing elements. Plastic reduces soil fertility. All living things on the earth experience an increase in mortality due to the toxic compounds included in plastics.

Over the past ten years, the international authorities have organised a number of formal conferences to address the challenging and critical problem of managing plastic trash. People's desire for a decent, quiet existence has increased demand for products and services. The degree of pollution and product waste has increased as a result of rising consumption, having a negative impact on the environment. For the preparation and delivery of alternative energy systems like fuel cells, batteries, and even solar power, plastics are also used.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Veolia Environment and LC Packaging agreed formed a strategic partnership in May 2019 to reduce the global consumption of flexible packaging. Better services to address waste management challenges would result from this arrangement. Water management, waste management, and energy services are the three service and utility sectors that Veolia Environment, a worldwide company with its headquarters in France, specialises in.

Durable plastics, which are typically utilised in the packaging of convenience goods, are frequently thrown away after just one usage and typically have a three-year lifespan. Automobiles, computers, home appliances, carpets, and fabrics are examples of convenience items. Due to the performance, affordability, and design advantages of durable items, design engineers, producers, and even customers continue to place a high value on them.

The handling of plastic garbage might bring in money for the government. The governments of nations in North America and Europe have already put severe rules and legislation in place to lower the level of carbon dioxide emissions. As a result, the market in these areas is firmly established.

The competitive landscape of the report has been formulated by considering all the vital parameters such as company profiling, market share, recent developments and advancements, gross margins, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing, market position, and expansion plans. The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, agreements, corporate and government deals, and partnerships, among others. The report also sheds light on the recent technological developments and product advancements in the Plastic Waste Management market.

Furthermore, the report provides details about the new players entering the market, and entry-level barriers and offers strategic recommendations to overcome those barriers to gain a substantial industry presence.

Prominent players operating in the market are Veolia Environment, SUEZ, Waste Management, Inc, Republic Services, Waste Connections, Inc, Biffa, Stericycle, Clean Harbors, Covanta Holding Corporation, and United Plastic Recycling, Inc.

Key Points Covered in This Section:

Regional contribution

Estimated revenue generation

Vital data and information about the consumption rate in all the leading regional segments

An expected rise in market share

Forecast growth in the overall consumption rate

Emergen Research has segmented the global plastic waste management market based on polymer type, source, service, application, and region:

Polymer Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Low-density Polyethylene (LDPE)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Source Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

Others

Service Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Recycling

Energy Recovery

Landfills

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Packaging

Construction

Textile

Building & Construction

Others

The Global Plastic Waste Management Market is further analyzed across the key geographical locations where the market has expanded to a significant size. The key region analyzed are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers a country-wise analysis to provide a comprehensive analysis of the Plastic Waste Management market in terms of production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, trends, and presence of prominent players in each region.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the recent technological and product advancements occurring in the market?

What are the key strategies adopted by the prominent players in the Plastic Waste Management market?

What are the key product types and applications of the Plastic Waste Management industry?

What is the outcome of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

How is the competitive landscape of the Plastic Waste Management market?

Who are the key players in the industry?

What is the growth rate of the industry over the coming years?

What will be the valuation of the Plastic Waste Management Market by 2027?

