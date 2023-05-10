Gas Sensors Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's Gas Sensors Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, May 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Gas Sensors Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s gas sensors market forecast, the gas sensors market size is predicted to reach a value of $3.11 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 9.5 percent through the forecast period.
The growth in the global gas sensors industry is due to the increasing air pollution. Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest gas sensors market share. Major gas sensors companies include Honeywell International Inc., Amphenol Corporation, Figaro Engineering Inc., Dynament, Membrapor AG, Nemoto & Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Sensirion AG.
● By Gas Type: Carbon Monoxide, Methane, Hydrogen, Ammonia, Oxygen, Other Gas Types
● By Technology: Infrared Gas Sensor, Photo Ionization Sensors, Electrochemical Gas Sensors, Thermal Conductivity Gas Sensors, Metal Oxide-Based Gas Sensor, Catalytic Gas Sensor, Other Technologies
● By End Use: Defense And Military, Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Automotive And Transportation, Industrial, Other End Users
● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Gas sensors detect the concentration and presence of a wide range of hazardous gases and vapours, such as volatile organic compounds (VOCs), humidity, and odours. It is crucial for the effective detection and monitoring of dangerous inert gases in a variety of sectors.
