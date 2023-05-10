Global Hybrid Cloud Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Hybrid Cloud Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Hybrid Cloud Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s hybrid cloud market forecast, the hybrid cloud market size is predicted to reach a value of $187.64 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 16.8 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global hybrid cloud market is due to the increasing adoption of cloud services. North America region is expected to hold the largest hybrid cloud market share. Major hybrid cloud companies include Amazon Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Oracle Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., DXC Technology Company, Alibaba Group Holding Limited.

Hybrid Cloud Market Segments

● By Component: Solution, Services

● By Workload: Storage, Backup And Disaster Recovery, Application Development And Testing, Database Management, Business Analytics, Integration And Orchestration, Customer Relationship Management, Enterprise Resource Management, Cloud Collaboration And Content Management, Other Workloads

● By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

● By End-User Industry: Government and Public Sector, Healthcare, Banking, Finance, Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Retail, Information and Communication Technology, Media and Entertainment, Other End-User Industries

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A hybrid cloud is a combination of at least two computing operating systems environment that share information and operate at a consistent set of applications for a business or enterprise over the internet. The primary purpose of hybrid cloud is to establish an IT infrastructure design which combines a company's internal IT resources with the infrastructure and services of third-party cloud providers.

