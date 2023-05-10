Tungsten Carbide Market: Recent Industry Developments and Growth Strategies Adopted by Players with Revenue Insights

Emergen Research Logo

The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing usage of tungsten carbide across various mining operations like drilling, boring and cutting

Tungsten Carbide Market Size – USD 18.25 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.4%, Market Trends – Adoption of tungsten carbide in the jewelry manufacturing industry” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, B.C., CANADA, May 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent estimate by Emergen Research, the global market for tungsten carbide would be valued USD 27.70 billion by 2027. The demand for tungsten carbide powder is anticipated to increase in the future due to the growing need for industrial machinery across a variety of industries, including mining and construction, industrial engineering, aerospace and defence, and transportation. Additionally, as metals become more prevalent, the need to extend their reserve base across several economies has forced the major competitors to increase their spending on mining-related and metal-related operations.

The building business is once again on the rise after the economy suffered for a long time. The use of tungsten carbide is expanding quickly in the building sector. This is because, in contrast to traditional steel tools, carbide tools are better able to endure temperature extremes. Additionally, it is utilised to cut steel and stainless steel, two difficult materials.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Mevopur was created in February 2020 by Clariant Plastics & Coatings Healthcare Polymer Solutions, a medical device manufacturer based in Switzerland. For the technology to withstand damage brought on by exposure to high humidity and temperature, tungsten carbide is used as a metallic filler.

Cemented carbide is anticipated to generate lucrative business and would likely command a market share of 48.8% by 2027. Low wear and abrasion resistance, high pressure resistance, and durability are just a few of the qualities of tungsten carbide. A lot of producers select tungsten carbide because of the unusual mix of these qualities and their affordability.

The mining and construction industry is anticipated to experience potential growth, rising at a CAGR of 5.1%, which can be attributable to the rise in mining operations in developing countries. Due to the expanding use of tungsten carbide in the production of automobiles, the automotive market is also predicted to have significant development over the period of forecasting.

Key players operating in the market are Sandvik AB, Ceratizit S.A., Nanchang Cemented Carbide Co., Ltd., China Tungsten Online, Kennametal Inc., Eurotungstene and Jiangxi Yaosheng Tungsten Co., Ltd. among others.

Market Overview:

Emergen Research has segmented into the global Tungsten Carbide Market on the application, end user and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Cemented Carbide

Coatings

Alloys

Others

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive

Mining and Construction

Electronics

Others

Regional Segmentation

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

