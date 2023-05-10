Gallium Nitride Market to Reach USD 320.4 Million by 2027, Says Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Growing demand for gallium nitride devices in consumer electronics is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

Gallium Nitride Market Size – USD 69.3 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 20.8%, Market Trends –Growing adoption of electric vehicles” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, B.C., CANADA, May 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global gallium nitride market is projected to be worth USD 320.4 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Due to its outstanding qualities, including rapid electron mobility, high thermal conductivity, and wide bandgap, the gallium nitride (GaN) market has experienced tremendous expansion in recent years. A semiconductor called gallium nitride is utilised in a wide range of products, including radio frequency (RF) equipment, LED lighting, and power electronics. Due to the rising need for high-performance power devices and RF components, the gallium nitride market is anticipated to continue expanding.

The rising demand for high-performance power devices across a variety of industries, including consumer electronics, automotive, and aerospace, is one of the key factors driving the gallium nitride market. Gallium Nitride technology is increasingly being used in power electronics due to its capacity to withstand high voltages and high currents, which leads to improved efficiency and power density. Additionally, as Gallium Nitride offers a number of advantages over conventional silicon-based power devices, the rising demand for electric vehicles is anticipated to fuel the market for these products.

However, it is anticipated that the market expansion will be constrained by the high cost of gallium nitride technology. The production cost of gallium nitride technology is higher than that of conventional silicon-based technology because it is still a relatively new technology. The market growth may be constrained by manufacturers' reluctance to use the technology due to the high cost of Gallium Nitride devices.

The report contains updated information about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and acts as an accurate analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the Gallium Nitride market. The report draws attention to the COVID-19 impact on the market and its crucial segments. As per the report, the current pandemic is one of the major contributing elements for the potential decline of the market in the coming years. The business sector has been drastically affected by the pandemic, which has adversely altered the market dynamics and demand trends. Financial difficulties brought by the pandemic have delayed the progress rate of various businesses and disrupted the global supply chains. The report further provides a future impact assessment of the Gallium Nitride market concerning COVID-19.

Competitive Landscape:

The latest study provides an insightful analysis of the broad competitive landscape of the global Gallium Nitride market, emphasizing the key market rivals and their company profiles. A wide array of strategic initiatives, such as new business deals, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, technological upgradation, and recent product launches, undertaken by these companies has been discussed in the report. The report analyzes various elements of the market’s competitive scenario, such as the regulatory standards and policies implemented across the industry over recent years. Our team of experts has leveraged several powerful analytical tools, such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis, to deliver a comprehensive overview of the global Gallium Nitride market and pinpoint the fundamental growth trends.

Some major companies in the global market report include DOWA Electronics Materials Co. Ltd., Cree Inc., American Elements, Furukawa Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Kyma Technologies Inc., Soitec, IQE PLC, Infineon Technologies, and Nitride Semiconductors Co. Ltd., among others.

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Gallium Nitride market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Gallium Nitride market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Gallium Nitride market.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Gallium Nitride (GaN) has emerged as a popular material for various applications due to its unique properties. One of the key advantages of GaN is its ability to handle high voltages and high currents, making it an ideal material for use in power electronics. GaN technology offers higher efficiency and power density compared to traditional silicon-based technology, making it a preferred choice in smaller electronic devices such as smartphones, laptops, and tablets.

Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology has emerged as a game-changer in the field of photovoltaic cells. GaN-based photovoltaic cells offer several advantages over traditional silicon-based cells, including higher power density and efficiency. GaN-based photovoltaic cells are capable of handling high voltages and high currents, resulting in higher power output and better energy conversion efficiency.

One of the main advantages of GaN-based photovoltaic cells is their ability to operate at higher temperatures compared to silicon-based cells. This property makes GaN-based cells more efficient and reliable in extreme environmental conditions. GaN-based cells also offer higher voltage and power density, enabling them to generate more power from a smaller surface area.

Key participants include DOWA Electronics Materials Co. Ltd., Cree Inc., American Elements, Furukawa Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Kyma Technologies Inc., Soitec, IQE PLC, Infineon Technologies, and Nitride Semiconductors Co. Ltd., among others.

GaN-HEMT multi-cell development was announced by Mitsubishi Electric Corporation in September 2019 in collaboration with the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST) and the Research Centre for Ubiquitous MEMS and Micro Engineering. A single-crystal diamond substrate with exceptional thermal conductivity and heat dissipation is directly connected to the transistor.

Emergen Research has segmented the global gallium nitride market on the basis of substrate type, distribution channel, application, and region:

Substrate Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

GaN-on-SiC

GaN-on-Si

GaN-on-Sapphire

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Online

Offline

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Radio Frequency Devices

Wireless Infrastructure

Satellite Communication

Military & Defense

Others

Power Electronics

Power Supply

Electric Vehicle

LiDAR

Servers & Data Centers

Wireless Power

Solar Photovoltaic Technology

Envelope Tracking

Others

Optoelectronics

LED

LASER

Others

The report also offers regional level analysis and market estimation for the regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Regional Outlook of Gallium Nitride Market:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Key point summary of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market size, share, and growth rate in the forecast duration.

It provides details about current scenario, historical data, giving an accurate market forecast for the coming years.

The study categorizes the market on the basis of product types, applications, end users, market value and volume, business verticals, and 5 major regions.

It also offers regional market analysis and forecast for prominent geographies in the sector viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Industry supply chain, sourcing strategy, upstream feedstock, and downstream demand analysis has also been undertaken in the research report.

The study offers a comprehensive understanding of the demand and supply dynamics, including production and consumption rates, and mapping of the overall market.

The report employs different analytical tools including, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, and pricing analysis, to give precise market information.

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

