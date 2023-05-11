Kashmir or Kanyakumari - Any one across India - KAG Tiles extends Retail Franchise Business Opportunity
KAG Tiles offering a retail franchise business opportunity to anyone across India, with or without experience, requiring a stock investment of Rs.15 Lakhs.
Opportunities don't happen. You create them.”CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- KAG Tiles extends Retail Franchise Business Opportunity – let it be Kashmir or Kanyakumari to anyone across India with a minimum stock investment of Rs.15 Lakhs.
At KAG, previous business experience is not a requirement. What is needed is a strong work ethic, a passion for success, and a willingness to get involved. We believe in providing our Franchisees with the tools and resources they need to thrive, regardless of their background or prior experience.
As South India's No.1 Brand in the tile industry, KAG Tiles offers over 2500 varieties of Tiles at the most competitive prices. With our state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Morbi, Gujarat, we cater to the economic, medium, and luxury segments of the Market.
We are also specialized in exporting KAG Tiles, Water Closets, Basins, Urinals, Faucets, Showers, and Accessories to various countries worldwide,
As tiles are increasingly replacing various products in the Construction Sector, including paints, KAG Tiles' s latest, updated unique products and designs are the best choice for long-lasting luxury, be it for residential or commercial purposes.
Our Franchisee’s success lies in our commitment to three key business mantras.
1. High volume business with an average billing of around Rs.75000/- per walk-in customer, thanks to our extensive range of 2500 tile varieties.
2. We ensure High-profit margins with a Return on Investment (ROI) of around 60%.
3. We promote cash and carry business, ensuring smooth and hassle-free transactions for our Franchisees.
At KAG Tiles, we believe in providing the best quality products, competitive PAN INDIA / Export pricing, exceptional customer service, and unparalleled business support.
Become a part of South India's No.1 brand in the tile industry.
Visit us @ https://kagindia.com or contact us at factory@kagindia.com / Mob: +91 7448835311 for more information on this exciting business opportunity.
