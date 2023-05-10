Blockchain Supply Chain Market Research Report Highlights Key Market Trends and Drivers | Growth Rate of 80.2%

Blockchain supply chain market forecast

Need for increased transparency and traceability in supply chain operations is one of the main factors driving the growth of blockchain supply chain market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global blockchain supply chain market was worth $93.16 million in 2017 and is expected to be worth $9,852.91 million by 2025, increasing at an 80.2% CAGR from 2018 to 2025.

Some of the factors projected to drive the blockchain supply chain market growth include an increase in demand for supply chain transparency, the proliferation of the e-commerce industry, and an increase in demand for increased security of supply chain transactions. By eliminating middlemen with secure digital records, blockchain technology decentralises transaction administration.

The blockchain supply chain market is being driven by several key factors. One of the main drivers is the need for increased transparency and traceability in supply chain operations. Blockchain technology enables every party involved in a supply chain to have access to a shared ledger that records every transaction and movement of goods. This creates a tamper-proof and auditable record of every step in the supply chain, from the origin of raw materials to the delivery of finished products. This level of transparency and traceability is particularly important in industries such as food and pharmaceuticals, where safety and compliance are critical.

Another driver of the blockchain supply chain market is the growing demand for more efficient and cost-effective supply chain operations. Blockchain technology can help to streamline supply chain processes, reduce paperwork, and eliminate intermediaries, resulting in faster, cheaper, and more efficient supply chains. By automating many of the manual processes involved in supply chain management, blockchain can help to reduce errors, improve data accuracy, and enable real-time tracking of goods and materials. As a result, many organizations are investing in blockchain supply chain solutions to improve their operational efficiency and gain a competitive advantage in the marketplace.

The blockchain supply chain market is constantly evolving, with new trends shaping the future of the industry. One of the most significant trends is the integration of blockchain with other emerging technologies, such as IoT and AI, to create more advanced and intelligent supply chain solutions. By combining blockchain with IoT sensors and devices, for example, organizations can create a real-time, end-to-end view of their supply chain, from the factory floor to the customer's doorstep. Similarly, by using AI to analyze data from the blockchain ledger, organizations can gain valuable insights into supply chain performance, identify areas for optimization, and predict potential disruptions before they occur.

Another trend in the blockchain supply chain market is the growing focus on sustainability and ethical sourcing. With consumers becoming more environmentally and socially conscious, organizations are under increasing pressure to demonstrate that their supply chains are sustainable and ethical. Blockchain technology can help to create a transparent and auditable record of every step in the supply chain, enabling organizations to track the origin of raw materials, verify certifications and compliance, and ensure that suppliers meet ethical and sustainability standards. As a result, we can expect to see more organizations investing in blockchain supply chain solutions that enable them to demonstrate their commitment to sustainability and ethical sourcing.

Many enterprises are expected to enter the market in near future with the expected lucrative growth of the market. Some of the key market players profiled in the report include IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, AWS Inc. Huawei Accenture Plc., Auxesis Group, TIBCO Software, and BTL Group. The study also includes blockchain supply chain market trends, analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

