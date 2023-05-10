Behavioral Biometrics Market Growth is Driven by Rising Demand for Advanced Authentication Drives | CAGR of 23.71%

Behavioral Biometrics Market Forecast

Growing demand for advanced authentication and fraud prevention solutions is main factor which is driving the growth of behavioral biometrics market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global behavioural biometrics market was worth $720.50 million in 2017 and is expected to grow to $3,922.42 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 23.71% from 2018 to 2025. The voice recognition sector generated the most revenue in the market in 2017.

A behavioural biometrics system refers to the user's cognitive footprint, which focuses on various behavioural aspects such as how they do a given action. These solutions are classified into several types based on their authentication methods, which include keyboard dynamics, gait analysis, signature analysis, and others.

The behavioral biometrics market is being driven by several key factors. One of the main drivers is the growing demand for advanced authentication and fraud prevention solutions. Behavioral biometrics uses machine learning algorithms to analyze user behavior patterns, such as typing speed, mouse movements, and other unique behavioral traits, to authenticate users and detect fraudulent activity. This technology is becoming increasingly important in industries such as banking, finance, and e-commerce, where security is a top priority. As a result, many organizations are investing in behavioral biometrics solutions to enhance their security posture and protect against financial losses and reputational damage.

Another driver of the behavioral biometrics market is the shift towards remote work and the need for secure access to corporate systems and applications. With more employees working remotely than ever before, organizations are facing new challenges in terms of securing their networks and applications. Behavioral biometrics solutions can help organizations to verify the identity of remote workers and ensure that only authorized users have access to sensitive data. This is particularly important in industries such as healthcare and government, where data privacy and security regulations are strict. As a result, the demand for behavioral biometrics solutions is expected to continue to grow in the coming years.

The behavioral biometrics market is constantly evolving, with new trends shaping the future of the industry. One of the most significant trends is the growing use of AI and machine learning to improve the accuracy of behavioral biometrics solutions. AI algorithms can analyze vast amounts of behavioral data and identify patterns that would be difficult or impossible for a human analyst to detect. This is leading to more accurate authentication and fraud detection, as well as improved user experiences. As AI continues to evolve, we can expect to see even more advanced behavioral biometrics solutions that are able to adapt to changing user behaviors and stay ahead of new and emerging threats.

Another trend in the behavioral biometrics market is the increasing focus on privacy and data protection. With the rise of data breaches and identity theft, consumers are becoming more concerned about how their personal information is being used and shared. As a result, many organizations are investing in privacy-enhancing technologies, such as homomorphic encryption and differential privacy, to protect user data. Behavioral biometrics solutions are no exception, and vendors are increasingly incorporating privacy features into their products to ensure that user data is protected at all times. This trend is likely to continue as privacy regulations become more stringent, and organizations that prioritize privacy are likely to have a competitive advantage in the marketplace.

Some of the key market players profiled in the report include BehavioSec Inc., BioCatch, EZMCOM Inc., IBM Corporation, NEC Corporation, Nuance Communications, Inc., NuData Security Inc., Plurilock, Samsung SDS, SecuredTouch Inc., and others.

