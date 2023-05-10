Application Container Market Set to Benefit from Rising Trend in Serverless Computing | CAGR of 31.8%

Application Container Market Forecast

Rise of cloud computing and the need for more efficient and flexible software development and deployment processes is driving application container market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global application container market was worth $698 million in 2016 and is expected to be worth $8,202 million by 2025, increasing at a CAGR of 31.8% between 2018 and 2025.

The popularity of application container technology over virtual machines, the spike in adoption of cloud-based computing systems in organisations, and the rise in popularity of Internet of Things (IoT) among end users all contribute significantly to the market's growth. However, the security issues connected with application container technology are impeding the market's growth.

The application container market has seen significant growth in recent years, driven by several key factors. One of the main drivers is the rise of cloud computing and the need for more efficient and flexible software development and deployment processes. Application containers provide a lightweight and portable way to package and deploy software applications, making them ideal for cloud environments. Additionally, containers can help reduce infrastructure costs by allowing applications to share resources and scale more efficiently. This has made containers an increasingly popular choice for companies looking to modernize their software development and deployment processes.

Another key driver of the application container market is the growing demand for DevOps practices. DevOps is a software development approach that emphasizes collaboration and communication between development and operations teams, with the goal of delivering software faster and more reliably. Application containers play a crucial role in enabling DevOps practices by providing a standardized way to package and deploy applications across different environments. Containers also make it easier to automate deployment pipelines and integrate testing and monitoring into the software development process, further improving speed and reliability. As a result, the adoption of application containers has become a key component of many organizations' DevOps strategies.

The application container market continues to evolve and experience new trends. One of the most significant trends is the increasing adoption of Kubernetes as a container orchestration platform. Kubernetes provides a powerful set of tools for managing containerized applications at scale, making it easier for organizations to deploy and manage complex applications in production environments. As a result, Kubernetes has become a de facto standard for container orchestration, and many vendors are integrating Kubernetes support into their container platforms.

Another trend in the application container market is the growing interest in serverless computing. Serverless computing allows developers to focus on writing code without worrying about the underlying infrastructure. Instead of deploying applications to virtual machines or containers, serverless functions are triggered by events and run in a managed environment provided by a cloud provider. While serverless computing is not a replacement for containers, it offers a different approach to building and deploying applications that can complement container-based architectures. As a result, many organizations are exploring the use of serverless computing alongside containers as part of their overall cloud strategy.

Some of the key market players profiled in the report include Amazon Web Services, Inc., CA Technologies, Docker Inc., Google, Inc., IBM Corporation, Joyent, Inc., Mesosphere, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Rancher Labs, Inc., and Red Hat, Inc.

