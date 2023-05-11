Giveaway App to Showcase Its Mobile App at GITEX AFRICA, Marrakech One Africa Digital Summit - 31st May to 2nd June 2023

GIVEAWAY APP

Giveaway App to Showcase Its Mobile App at GITEX AFRICA

We make your giving or receiving very simple, smart and secure.” — Giveaway App

LAGOS, NIGERIA, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Giveaway App is pleased to announce its participation in Africa’s biggest tech show, GITEX Africa at Marrakech, Morocco.

As a significant part of the digital revolution, Giveaway App believes in the interconnected power of business, innovation, and technology. The company has recently launched its Fintech app for Payment solutions.

With this all and a lot more, Giveaway App is feeling honored to join in big tech players appearing at GITEX AFRICA One Africa Digital Summit in coming weeks.

GITEX is one of the most significant community events that bring the leading brands, next-gen innovators, global startups, investors, and founders under one roof. GITEX AFRICA, the continent’s largest all-inclusive tech event, will connect tech titans, governments, SMEs, start-ups, coders, investors and academia, to accelerate, collaborate and explore new ventures.

A curation of emerging technologies from fintech, e-commerce, cloud, IoT, AI, telecom to cybersecurity will be heavily featured during the three-day annual pan-African forum in Marrakech, Morocco.

Unleashing the limitless possibilities of the globe’s youngest continent, the event will shape the vision for a more sustainable, inclusive and tech-driven digital economy.

GITEX AFRICA will amplify the continent’s digital aspirations and achievements powered by tech savvy youth, corporates and ambitious governments.

Abraham Otitibe, CEO of Giveaway App, said “We strive for financial inclusion for everyone.”

“Taking part in the global technology platform ecosystem is something we eagerly anticipate," he expressed further on the topic.

At GITEX AFRICA, people will get the opportunity to interact with the most transformative technologies and talk with ingenious minds that are shaking up ecosystems worldwide.

-20,000+ Trade Buyers

-125+ Government Delegations

-900+ Exhibitors and Startups

Giveaway App hopes to demonstrate its cutting-edge Fintech app solutions, unparalleled convenience, and accessibility through this opportunity.

The event will take place at Bab Jdid,

Marrakech, Morocco from 31 May to 2 June 2023.

Giveaway App is always looking for positive and productive ways to ignite change in the business community and society at large. Our participation at the world's largest hub of business owners, innovators, entrepreneurs, and investors is a proud moment for us.

Meet us at:

Stand Number: 5F-22, StartUp Pod - Single Bab Jdid,

Marrakech, Morocco

About Giveaway App

Giveaway App - the ultimate wallet-based app that connects users to business service providers across Nigeria, providing unparalleled convenience and accessibility. With its state-of-the-art technology, Giveaway App allows users to connect with thousands of decentralized POS merchants across the country that function as virtual ATM machines for cash withdrawal.

In addition to its cash withdrawal feature, Giveaway App offers a wide range of services that make it an essential app for both users and business service providers. Giveaway's tipping feature enables businesses to receive compensation for their services, while users can easily book appointments for haircuts and make-up through the app's schedule system. Users can also take advantage of Giveaway's power bank rental service, ensuring their devices are always charged on-the-go.

Furthermore, Giveaway App acts as a payment gateway for digital QR code food menus, streamlining the ordering and payment process for hospitality businesses and food and beverage providers. With its comprehensive suite of services, Giveaway is the go-to app for anyone looking to streamline their daily routine. Whether you're a user seeking convenience or a business looking to enhance customer experience and increase revenue, Giveaway has something to offer.

In summary, Giveaway App is an innovative and versatile app that connects users to a vast network of business service providers across Nigeria. With its cash withdrawal feature, tipping system, appointment booking, power bank rentals, and payment gateway, Giveaway App offers unparalleled convenience and accessibility, making it a must-have app for both users and businesses alike. Learn more at https://giveawayapp.io/

Press Contact: Abraham Otitibe

Phone number: +2349165041855

Email: abraham@giveawayapp.io

Website: https://giveawayapp.io/

Address: House 2, Plot 1, Otunba Toyin Asiwaju Drive, Lekki, Lagos 100001, Nigeria

GIVEAWAY APP VIDEO