Wearable Organs Market to Reach USD 19.74 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 17.6% | Emergen Research

The deficient availability of the organ donors and increasing applicability & use cases of the wearable organs are creating enforcement in the market.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Wearable Organs Market Research Report from Emergen Research has been formulated by analyzing key business details and an extensive geographic spread of the Wearable Organs industry, encompassing key business details and extensive geographical coverage. In addition to providing crucial statistical data about the Wearable Organs market, this study covers qualitative and quantitative aspects of the Wearable Organs Market A comprehensive analysis of established and emerging players in the market is summarized in the report. The report also covers the business overview, the product portfolio, and the strategic alliances and expansion strategies of the companies.

The global Wearable Organs Market is expected to reach USD 19.74 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to an increase in the deficiency of available organ donors, growth in the incidence of organ failures due to many chronic & life-threatening diseases, and rising practice of adopting artificial devices for organ efficacy. The enhancement in the genomics, surgical techniques, genetic engineering, and availability of the proper instruments for the transplant could increase the success rates of the operations, the advancements in the wearable organs technologies have helped reduce the rate of mortality causing from the organ failures.

The growth in North American region is mainly driven by the growing demand for the artificial organ transplantation and higher rate of affordability for the same. Additionally, advancements in the biotechnology, healthcare and surgical systems, higher expenditure in healthcare facilities by the government and availability of many prominent players in the market placed North America in the superior position in the wearable organs market.

Key Highlights from the Report

The organ replication sub-segment is forecasted to retain its dominance in the market due to its higher applicability, extended investment, quality control, and higher revenue count. Many newer start-ups and established companies have been investing a handful of amount in the research & developments, especially in the organ replication and showcased patents that eventually can have the chance of replicating human organs.

The Electronic sub-segment had the highest market share of 68% in 2019 due to its increasing implementation and use cases that in turn, increased the applicability as well as the demand for the wearable organs.

More than 120,000 solid organs transplant are performed every year, and that is nearly just the 1/5th of the total patients who require an organ transplant. More and more countries around the world are incorporating wearable organ technology into their public healthcare systems and working with companies on developing new use cases and applicability of the same.

The Asia Pacific is predicted to witness a significant CAGR during the forecast period due to the higher inclination towards artificial organ transplantation in emerging economies like China and India, the rising cases of organ failures due to various chronic diseases and accidents, and improved healthcare infrastructures, among others.

Wearable Organs Market Segmentation:

Analysis of the segments and their growth projection is carried out by extensive historical and current analysis of the market scenario. Further, the report offers details about the factors and features of the Wearable Organs market expected to boost the growth of the industry in the coming years.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research have segmented the global Wearable Organs Market on the basis of product, technology, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Kidney

Pancreas

Cochlear Implants

Exoskeleton

Bionic Limbs

Vision Bionics

Brain Bionics

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Electronics

Mechanical

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Organ Replication

Organ Efficacy

Clinical Testing

Competitive Landscape:

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report:

Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic PLC, Boston Scientific Corporation, Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc., Neurotron Biotechnology, Cochlear Ltd., HDT Global, Inc., AWAK Technology, ReWalk Robotics, and Second Sight Medical Products, Inc., among others.

Radical Highlights of the Wearable Organs Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the Wearable Organs market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Wearable Organs market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

The competitive analysis also includes regional analysis of major geographical regions. The report covers regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report also offers a country wise analysis to impart better understanding of the global Wearable Organs market with regards to market share, market size, production and consumption ratio, product launches and R&D activities, investment opportunities, and presence of key players in the region.

The report focuses on current and future market growth, technological advancements, volume, raw materials, and profiles of the key companies involved in the market. The report provides valuable insights to the stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other industry professionals.

