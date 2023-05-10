Global Radar Systems Market Reaches $48.68 Billion in 2030 | Opportunities, Challenges, and Future Trends

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, B.C., CANADA, May 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the most recent analysis by Emergen Research, the global market for radar systems had a value of USD 32.48 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a rate of 4.6% during the forecast period. The development of phased array solid-state radar, rising government spending on defence, and rising defence spending in emerging nations are the main factors propelling market revenue growth.

Phased-array radars are able to map entire landscapes thanks to the large number of tiny radiating components included in phased array antennas. The industry is expanding as a result of such specialised antennas that concentrate radar radiation into high-energy pencil beams that can be electronically guided without the need to physically move the antenna construction. Rapid advancements in computer technology and the usage of commercial maritime radar, such as Automatic Radar Plotting Aids (ARPA), are also contributing to the market's revenue growth.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

In 2021, the marine industry contributed a sizeable portion of total revenue. One of the main factors influencing this segment's revenue growth is the high demand for marine radar systems for the detection and surveillance of marine activities, such as submarines, battleships, offshore patrol vessels, and other vessels. Either the x-band (10 GHz) or the S-band (3GHz) frequencies are used by maritime radar. The usage of ship radar makes use of radar's fundamental characteristics and aids in the prevention of marine accidents. Authorities, coast guards, and vehicle tracking systems also employ these radar devices to keep an eye on coastal traffic.

In 2021, the remote sensing market had the biggest revenue share. Major elements influencing this segment's revenue growth include the capability of surveillance through clouds and rain both during the day and at night, as well as the availability of high-resolution photos for simple mapping and tracking. Radar data has outstanding sea surface and surface disturbance detection capabilities. A ship's size and direction can be used to calculate its speed and heading, which can then be used to establish its current position. Along with this functionality, ships can also be observed and followed to this extent.

In 2021, the military & defence sector contributed a large portion of revenue. One of the primary elements fueling this segment's revenue growth is the rise in international disputes over disputed borders and other places. The industry is also expanding as a result of increased military spending and quickening technology advancements in surveillance and combat systems.

Competitive Outlook:

The global Radar Systems market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Radar Systems market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Some major companies in the global market report include BAE Systems, Northrop Grumman, Boeing, Lockheed Martin Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, Thales, Saab, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented the global radar systems market based on product, application, end-users, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Air

Military aircraft

Commercial aircraft

Marine

Military vessels

Commercial vessels

Unmanned

Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV)

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)

Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV)

Land

Mobile radar systems

Portable radar systems

Space

Spacecraft

Satellites

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Remote sensing

Air traffic control

Ground traffic control

Space navigation & control

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Aviation

Military & defense

Automotive

Industrial

Weather monitoring

Others

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

