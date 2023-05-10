Mushroom Market Expected to Register 9.6% Revenue CAGR during Forecast Period 2030

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, B.C., CANADA, May 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the most recent analysis by Emergen Research, the size of the worldwide mushroom market was USD 50.40 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to experience a revenue CAGR of 9.6% during the projected period. The growing popularity of veganism and the rising demand for plant-based proteins like mycoprotein and meat substitutes are predicted to propel market revenue growth.

Additionally, the market is experiencing revenue growth due to an increase in research activities for the creation of novel products based on mushrooms. For instance, on August 20, 2020, Better Plant Sciences Inc. stated that its subsidiary Neonmind Biosciences had finished developing four unique mushroom coffee blends that were influenced by Ayurveda and strengthened with botanicals. This organic coffee is loaded with minerals and antioxidants, supports immunity, and contains Ayurvedic herbs and mushroom extracts. The formulations contain unique mixtures of reishi, cordyceps, lion's mane, and turkey tail mushrooms.

The report contains updated information about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and acts as an accurate analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the Mushroom market. The report draws attention to the COVID-19 impact on the market and its crucial segments. As per the report, the current pandemic is one of the major contributing elements for the potential decline of the market in the coming years. The business sector has been drastically affected by the pandemic, which has adversely altered the market dynamics and demand trends. Financial difficulties brought by the pandemic have delayed the progress rate of various businesses and disrupted the global supply chains. The report further provides a future impact assessment of the Mushroom market concerning COVID-19.

Competitive Landscape:

The latest study provides an insightful analysis of the broad competitive landscape of the global Mushroom market, emphasizing the key market rivals and their company profiles. A wide array of strategic initiatives, such as new business deals, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, technological upgradation, and recent product launches, undertaken by these companies has been discussed in the report. The report analyzes various elements of the market’s competitive scenario, such as the regulatory standards and policies implemented across the industry over recent years. Our team of experts has leveraged several powerful analytical tools, such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis, to deliver a comprehensive overview of the global Mushroom market and pinpoint the fundamental growth trends.

Some major companies in the global market report include Bonduelle, Drinkwater Mushrooms, CMP Mushrooms, The Green Yard, and Weikfield Foods PVT. LTD., BioFungi GmbH, Monaghan Group, Highline Mushrooms, Monterey Mushrooms, LLC., Basciani Foods, Costa's Pty Ltd.

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Mushroom market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Mushroom market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Mushroom market.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Over the course of the projected period, the oyster segment is anticipated to experience consistent revenue growth. This mushroom is rich in fibre, vitamins, minerals, and other antioxidants, and it has a high nutritional profile. This segment's revenue growth is being driven by its promotion of blood sugar regulation and support for heart health.

Over the forecast period, it is anticipated that the online segment would see a quick revenue CAGR. Due to the simplicity of transactions, accessibility of shopping at any time, and speed of delivery, consumers choose online platforms. Additionally, it saves time and effort and provides a large selection of products at high and discounted prices. An added benefit that is fueling this segment's sales development is the online website's thorough information about the product.

Due to expanding use of cutting-edge processing methods, an increasing vegetarian population, and rising consumer health consciousness, the Asia Pacific market is anticipated to experience the quickest rate of revenue growth throughout the forecast period.

Emergen Research has segmented the global mushroom market based on product type, distribution channel, application, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Oyster

Button

Truffle

Matsutake

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Online

E-commerce Platforms

E-Groceries

Offline Stores

Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Meat Alternative

Faux Leather

Coffee

Packaging

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Food

Building & Construction

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Others

The research report offers a comprehensive regional analysis of the market with regards to production and consumption patterns, import/export, market size and share in terms of volume and value, supply and demand dynamics, and presence of prominent players in each market.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Research Report on the Mushroom Market Addresses the Following Key Questions:

Who are the dominant players of the Mushroom market?

Which regional market is anticipated to have a high growth rate over the projected period?

What consumer trends and demands are expected to influence the operations of the market players in the Mushroom market?

What are the key growth drivers and restraining factors of the Mushroom market?

What are the expansion plans and strategic investment plans undertaken by the players to gain a robust footing in the market?

What is the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Mushroom market and its key segments?

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

