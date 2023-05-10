Laboratory Automation Systems Market Size, Trends, Business Opportunities, Key Players Analysis and Forecast 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Rising demand for automated technologies to handle multiple laboratory research activities is a key factor driving revenue growth

Laboratory Automation Systems Market Size – USD 4.26 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.1%, Market Trend – Advancements in technology” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, B.C., CANADA, May 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the most recent report by Emergen Research, the worldwide laboratory automation systems market is anticipated to reach a market value of USD 6.39 billion in 2028 and register a consistent CAGR throughout the projected period. Laboratory automation systems are essential for improving and maximising the accuracy of test results in the lab, minimising human error, and assuring quick and effective test execution. Additionally, these technologies allow laboratories to produce reports that are more accurate and to create data more quickly, ensuring that relevant data is available quickly and for thorough assessment.

As automation solutions can complete many testing operations that would otherwise require a lot of manual labour and time, adoption helps laboratories to minimise manual efforts and work, which is a major reason driving the demand for laboratory automation systems. Automation systems also optimise lab productivity ratios, increase it, and drastically reduce costs that can result from waste.

Get a sample of the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/517

Latest market research report focuses on the global Laboratory Automation Systems market, and the report provides in-depth analysis of each of its major segments. Reports about the global Laboratory Automation Systems market provide a comprehensive overview of the market, including market size, revenue growth rate, industry statistics, revenue shares among regional markets, gross profits, production costs, and product portfoliosLaboratory Automation Systems industry projections and qualitative and quantitative assessments have been provided by the report's authors. The SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis are some of the most important components of this report that provide insight into the highly competitive environment of the industry.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Rapid EZ DNA-Seq library preparation kit, a complete solution for PCR-free creation of NGS libraries in just 2.5 hours, was introduced by Tecan in February 2020. The kit makes use of Tecan's reliable enzymatic DNA fragmentation and DimerFree library creation technologies, which negate the need for time-consuming optimisation regardless of input quantity.

Agilent purchased BioTek Instruments in August 2019. The acquisition aided Agilent in strengthening its position in the vast and rapidly expanding fields of immuno-oncology and immunotherapy, as well as in boosting its presence and expertise in the field of cell analysis.

In 2020, the European market accounted for the second-largest revenue share with a 25.2% share. A growing emphasis on laboratory research and rising funding from investors and international organisations are significant motivating drivers.

Request a discount on the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/517

The section on the competitive landscape offers valuable and actionable insights related to the business sphere of the Laboratory Automation Systems market, covering extensive profiling of the key market players. The report offers information about market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, product launches and brand promotions, among others. The report also discusses the initiatives taken by the key companies to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key players operating in the market are Tecan Group., PerkinElmer, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Danaher Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, QIAGEN N.V., Siemens Healthineers, Eppendorf AG, bioMérieux, and Abbott.

Market Overview:

The report bifurcates the Laboratory Automation Systems market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.

Emergen Research has segmented the laboratory automation systems market based on product, application, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–-2028)

Robotic Arm

Microplate Readers

Automated Workstation

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–-2028)

Drug Discovery

Clinical Diagnostics

Microbiology

Genomics

Proteomics

End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–-2028)

Biotechnology

Pharmaceutical

Diagnostics lab

Forensics

Others

To know more about the report, visit @https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/laboratory-automation-systems-market

Regional Segmentation

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Laboratory Automation Systems Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Laboratory Automation Systems Market Product Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Laboratory Automation Systems Market Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 7. Laboratory Automation Systems Market End-Use Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 8. Laboratory Automation Systems Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10. Company Profiles

Request customization of the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/517

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

Latest Published Reports by Emergen Research:

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/craniomaxillofacial-devices-market-size-worth-usd-3-92-billion-by-2027-emergen-research-870923690.html

https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2021/04/19/2212542/0/en/Lactase-Market-Size-to-Reach-USD-357-1-Million-in-2028-Increasing-Research-and-Development-Activities-for-the-Introduction-of-Advanced-Lactase-Enzymes-is-Driving-Industry-Growth-sa.html

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pain-management-devices-market-size-to-reach-usd-4-65-billion-in-2030--emergen-research-301741068.html

http://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2021/03/30/2201572/0/en/Mass-Notification-Systems-Market-Size-to-Reach-USD-33-85-Billion-in-2028-Rising-Demand-for-Systems-to-Communicate-With-Staff-in-the-Shortest-Time-Possible-is-a-Key-Factor-Driving-I.html

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/smart-irrigation-market-size-to-reach-usd-2-877-9-million-in-2027-rapid-adoption-of-internet-of-things-in-farms-increasing-concerns-regarding-water-scarcity-and-changing-climatic-conditions-are-key-factors-driving-industry-demand-says-emerg-872260676.html

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/02/10/2173510/0/en/Veterinary-Vaccines-Market-Size-to-Reach-USD-12-75-Billion-by-2027-Increasing-Trend-of-Adoption-of-Companion-Animals-are-Augmenting-the-Industry-Demand-says-Emergen-Research.html

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/biosensors-market-size-to-reach-usd-50-7-billion-in-2030-rising-need-for-real-time-monitoring-devices-and-increasing-demand-for-point-of-care-healthcare-services-are-key-factors-driving-industry-demand-says-emergen-research-824171617.html

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/02/15/2175418/0/en/Electrotherapy-Market-Size-to-Reach-USD-1-30-Billion-by-2028-Growing-Concerns-Regarding-Adverse-Effects-of-Painkillers-and-Increasing-Geriatric-Population-will-be-the-Key-Factor-Dr.html

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.