Global Aviation Analytics Market To Grow At Rate Of 12.0% Through 2030

Increase in air passenger traffic across the world is one of the key factors driving market revenue growth

Aviation Analytics Market Size – USD 2.95 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 12.0%, Market Trends – Increasing usage of AI-based analytics for critical operations in aviation” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, B.C., CANADA, May 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the most recent analysis by Emergen Research, the aviation analytics market had a value of USD 2.95 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a rate of 12.0% over the forecast period. Global growth in air passenger traffic is a major driver in the market's rising revenue. A class of technologies known as artificial intelligence (AI) are good at extracting patterns and insights from enormous amounts of data, which are then used to provide predictions based on that knowledge.

Because natural language processing offers a better user interface, AI is being used to automate the analytics process in order to make it more accessible and effective. Companies like SAP SE and Oracle Corporation offer a range of AI-based aviation analytics solutions. Automation platforms, content management systems, and CRMs are a few of the AI-based analytics alternatives available on the market today. As a result, the implementation of AI in data analytics may offer the aviation analytics sector a growth potential.

How will this Report Benefit you?

The 250-page report by Emergen Research contains 194 tables and 189 charts and graphs. Anyone in need of a commercial, in-depth assessment of the global Aviation Analytics market and comprehensive market segment analysis can benefit from our new research. With the latest research, you can estimate the entire Aviation Analytics regional and global markets. To grow your market share, get financial analysis of the entire market and its various segments. We believe there is great potential for fast-growing energy storage technology in this industry. Find out how to leverage current and potential revenue streams in this area. Research also helps you make better strategic decisions, allowing you to formulate growth strategies, enhance competitive analysis, and improve business productivity.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

It is anticipated that the software sector would experience significant market revenue development. Aviation analytics software offers operational assistance to airports, airlines, and other airport carriers. It aids in fleet management for airlines. By using this software, you may automate the front desk and sales/service activities as well as manage the airport staff.

Over the projected period, the consumer analytics segment is predicted to increase significantly. Data visualisation, predictive modelling, information management, and segmentation are commonly used in customer analytics, which is often seen as the foundation of all marketing initiatives. Customer analytics also aids businesses in reducing attrition by correctly identifying the clients most likely to leave. By engaging with the right customers and making the appropriate offers, customer analytics help businesses increase customer loyalty and response rates.

Over the forecast period, the airlines segment is anticipated to experience moderate revenue growth. Among the main advantages of analytics are quick reactions to present and future market demands, improved planning and strategically aligned decision making, as well as a clear understanding and constant monitoring of all major performance drivers pertinent to the aviation business. Lower operating expenses, better customer service, market-leading competitiveness, bigger profit margins, and more shareholder value all result from efficiently implementing the aforementioned advantages.

Competitive Outlook:

The global Aviation Analytics market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Aviation Analytics market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Some major companies in the global market report include The International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), General Electric Company, Accelya, IGT Solutions Pvt. Ltd., MU Sigma, Ramco Systems, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., and OAG Aviation Limited.

Emergen Research has segmented the Aviation Analytics Market market on the basis of component, application, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Services

Software

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Fuel Management

Customer Analytics

Inventory Management

Navigation Services

Revenue Management

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Airports

Airlines

Others

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

What Questions Should You Ask before Buying a Market Research Report?

How is the Aviation Analytics market evolving?

What is driving and restraining the Aviation Analytics market?

How will each Aviation Analytics submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2030?

How will the market shares for each Aviation Analytics submarket develop from 2022 to 2030?

What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2022 to 2030?

Will leading Aviation Analytics markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?

How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2030 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2030?

Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

What are the Aviation Analytics projects for these leading companies?

How will the industry evolve during the period between 2020 and 2030 ? What are the implications of Aviation Analytics projects taking place now and over the next 10 years?

Is there a greater need for product commercialisation to further scale the Aviation Analytics market?

Where is the Aviation Analytics market heading and how can you ensure you are at the forefront of the market?

