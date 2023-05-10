Signal Intelligence Market Current Scenario Trends, Comprehensive Analysis, and Regional Forecast to 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The increasing number of security breaches in defense agencies and extensive rise in investment in the defense & foreign intelligence are the major factors.

Market Size – USD 13.46 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 3.8%, Market Trends – Higher usage of Signal Intelligence (SIGINT) in defense intelligence agencies” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, B.C., CANADA, May 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report by Emergen Research, the Global Signal Intelligence (SIGINT) Market is expected to be valued USD 18.28 billion by 2027. The main factors affecting the market are rising cybercrimes involving data breaches from secret governmental bodies, rising threats & tensions in asymmetric warfare, rising use of geospatial intelligence, rising cybercrimes involving the use of foreign intelligence platforms, and growing investment in defence organisations.

Additionally, the significant focus on the common operational picture (COP) of military operations, as well as the increased information dominance, battlefield awareness, and decision benefits of command and control systems, are the main drivers of this market's phenomenal expansion. Additionally, increased use of space-based command and control infrastructure and applications for command centres in smart cities are anticipated to drive market expansion.

The report contains updated information about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and acts as an accurate analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the Signal Intelligence market. The report draws attention to the COVID-19 impact on the market and its crucial segments. As per the report, the current pandemic is one of the major contributing elements for the potential decline of the market in the coming years. The business sector has been drastically affected by the pandemic, which has adversely altered the market dynamics and demand trends. Financial difficulties brought by the pandemic have delayed the progress rate of various businesses and disrupted the global supply chains. The report further provides a future impact assessment of the Signal Intelligence market concerning COVID-19.

Competitive Landscape:

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.

Key players in the market The Boeing Company, BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin, Rockwell Collins, Elbit Systems, Northrop Grumman, Thales Group, Leonardo S.p.A., Raytheon Company, and General Dynamics, among others.

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Signal Intelligence market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Signal Intelligence market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Signal Intelligence market.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The completion of the accusation of Raytheon Technologies Corporation's Airborne Tactical Radios division was announced by BAE Systems in May 2020. With this acquisition, they will be able to offer their clients game-changing electronic mission and control solutions.

Due to its greater adoption of intelligence protocols, such as next-generation communication, surveillance, and reconnaissance, information fusion and data analytics, electronic welfare & spectrum dominance, and cyber control systems, among others, the defence intelligence is growing at the fastest CAGR of 6.3% over the anticipated period.

The Asia Pacific area, led by China, India, Japan, South Korea, and North Korea, allots a sizeable budget for both commercial and defence uses. Additionally, an increase in interpersonal confrontations, asymmetric warfare, stronger economic growth, and advancements in the technology sector all combine to drive the Signal Intelligence (SIGINT) market.

Emergen Research has segmented into the global Signal Intelligence (SIGINT) Market on the basis of Application, Platform, Component, End Users, and Region:

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Military Commands

Homeland Security & Cyber Protection

Military Critical Infrastructure

Routine Operations

Emergency Services

Transportation System

Others

Platform Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Land

Airborne

Naval

Joint

Space

Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Electronic Intelligence (ELINT)

Communications Intelligence (COMINT)

End Users Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Army

Air force

Navy

Defense Intelligence

Commercial Services

The research report offers a comprehensive regional analysis of the market with regards to production and consumption patterns, import/export, market size and share in terms of volume and value, supply and demand dynamics, and presence of prominent players in each market.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Research Report on the Signal Intelligence Market Addresses the Following Key Questions:

Who are the dominant players of the Signal Intelligence market?

Which regional market is anticipated to have a high growth rate over the projected period?

What consumer trends and demands are expected to influence the operations of the market players in the Signal Intelligence market?

What are the key growth drivers and restraining factors of the Signal Intelligence market?

What are the expansion plans and strategic investment plans undertaken by the players to gain a robust footing in the market?

What is the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Signal Intelligence market and its key segments?

