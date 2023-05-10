Monica Motivates will provide free blood pressure cuffs as part of the American Heart Association’s “Adopt-A-Clinic”
Monica Motivates is supporting the AHA’s Know Your Numbers campaign that empowers people to monitor and influence critical personal health metrics.
The Monica Motivates and AHA partnership is a major milestone in our mission to educate, activate and sustain health equity for historically underrepresented communities”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global business strategy and consultancy firm Monica Motivates, LLC has announced a landmark partnership with the non-profit American Heart Association (AHA).
— Monica McCoy, founder Monica Motivates
The organization, which works with clients to help them develop overlooked and underutilized talent, broaden opportunities for underrepresented entrepreneurs and translate financial value into positive social outcomes for their industries and communities, will provide blood pressure cuffs as part of the AHA’s “Adopt-A-Clinic” program, which works to bridge gaps in healthcare services in underserved communities and is consistent with the Monica Motivates strategic priority of increasing health equity and enhancing access to health solutions for all people.
As part of the partnership, Monica Motivates, which has offices in the US, UK and Australia and is a world leader in capacity building and helping companies build inclusive economies, will also be helping the AHA expand its Know Your Numbers campaign, which aims to empower individuals to check their blood pressure and take charge of their health.
CEO and Founder Monica McCoy said the partnership marked the organization’s continued efforts to “to drive greater inclusion and improve opportunities for all communities”. She added that improving access to the very best healthcare for groups that had traditionally been underserved was a key focus.
“We’re working tirelessly to develop effective, innovative solutions that tangibly improve health equity and health outcomes.
“Know Your Numbers is the first step to doing that. That’s why we’re providing blood pressure cuffs to individuals. It enables anyone to monitor their own heart rate and take charge of their own wellbeing.”
Previous initiatives developed by Monica Motivates, whose partners include Microsoft, Santander and BBVA, have included improving funding opportunities for female and unrepresented entrepreneurs, helping early-career talent find meaningful and values-driven work, training formerly incarcerated women to found and build their own businesses and supporting businesses in cultivating entrepreneurial mindsets among their teams.
McCoy said that a key element of the partnership with the AHA involves increasing awareness and knowledge of health information and access to health services.
“We’re encouraging everyone to schedule a visit with their doctor and to get to know their personal health numbers,” she said.
“Having the right information is a vital part of making the right choices. Our team will also be participating in the Midland Health Walk later this month as part of our commitment to raising awareness of opportunities for enhancing health access, visibility and education.”
Monica Motivates was recently named a Hackathon Hero for 2022 by Microsoft as part of the #BuiltFor2030 campaign.
Designed to support the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, the hackathon focused on accelerating innovation to create a more inclusive, sustainable, and resilient future, together.
Monica Motivates’ entry, I Am Closing the Funding Gap, was created to help provide greater access to capital for underrepresented business owners and close the race and gender gap in accessing business capital.
About Monica Motivates:
Monica Motivates is a global business consultancy. Founded by Monica McCoy in 2017, it helps organizations around the world, including The Coca-Cola Company, Microsoft and Santander, to develop overlooked and underused talent, broaden opportunities for underrepresented entrepreneurs, and translate financial value into positive social outcomes for their industries and communities. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, but with offices in four locations in the US and Europe, Monica Motivates now supports 38 Fortune 500 companies globally.
