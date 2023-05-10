Africa Diaper Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report and Forecast 2023-2028
Africa Diaper Market Size To Grow At A CAGR Of 8.2% In The Forecast Period Of 2023-2028SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ‘Africa Diaper Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the Africa diaper market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like product type, distribution channels, and major countries.
The report studies the latest updates in the market, along with their impact across the market. It also analysis the market demand, together with its price and demand indicators. The report also tracks the market on the bases of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Models.
Africa Diaper Market Size, Share, Trends, Industry, Key Player, Report and Forecast
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
• Historical Market Value (2022): USD 4.21 billion
• Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 8.2%
The increasing disposable income among parents of babies and infants in Africa is enabling them to increase their investment on baby care products which is driving the demand for diapers. In addition, the increasing awareness pertaining to availability and advantages of high-quality premium baby diapers is further fuelling the Africa diaper market.
Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/africa-diaper-market/requestsample
Meanwhile, the increasing geriatric population and the growing prevalence of associated urinary incontinence, is propelling the demand for adult diapers. Modern adult diapers are comfortable and have very low chances of leakage. These advantages are further fuelling the demand for adult diapers in Africa.
Rapid development of supermarkets and hypermarkets across the emerging economies of the continent is increasing the accessibility of diapers which is in turn bolstering the diaper market in Africa. In addition, the increasing purchasing power in countries like Egypt, South Africa, and Nigeria, is enhancing the baby care products affordability in the region. Furthermore, the increasing expansion of the global baby care products manufacturing brands in the region is expanding the growth opportunities for the Africa diaper market.
Africa Diaper Industry Definition and Major Segments
A diaper is a thick, soft, and flexible material which is worn between the legs to absorb or contain urine and solid waste. They are commonly used for babies or for adults with incontinence issues, which may be caused by illness or age. This garment is skin-friendly usually made up of materials such as cotton, fabric, hemp, plastic, and bamboo.
Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/africa-diaper-market
Based on product type, the market is segmented into:
Baby Diaper
By Type
Disposable Diapers
Training Diapers
Cloth Diapers
Swim Pants
Biodegradable Diapers
By Size
Medium (M)
Large(L)
Small & Extra Small (S & XS)
Adult Diaper
By Type
Pad Type
Flat Type
Pant Type
By distribution channels, the market is divided into:
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Pharmacies
Convenience Stores
Online Stores
On the basis of country, the market is categorised into:
Egypt
South Africa
Nigeria
Kenya
Tanzania
Morocco
Algeria
Ethiopia
Namibia
Others
Africa Diaper Market Trends
The key trends in the global Africa diaper market include the growing research and innovations by major product manufacturers aimed towards developing eco-friendly and sensitive diapers for adults and babies to enhance their level of comfort. Heightened cases of rashes and itchiness among babies are further encouraging the demand for high-quality and long-lasting diapers.
The rising investments by market players towards digital marketing and social media brand building are the crucial trends spreading awareness about the product. The increasing adoption of electronic devices is fuelling the growth of e-commerce sector, which is further bolstering the sale of diapers. Attractive discounts and premium packaged diapers on the online stores are invigorating the Africa diaper market growth.
Favourable healthcare initiatives in the region aimed towards improving child and adult hygiene are expected to generate a considerable demand for diapers in hospitals and ambulatory surgical centres in the forecast period. Furthermore, the anticipated increase in demand for disposable diapers in the region, owing to the greater convenience and better hygiene performance, is likely to add to the diaper market growth in Africa over the coming years.
Key Market Players
The major players in the Africa diaper market report are:
Kimberly-Clark Corporation
The Procter & Gamble Company
African Cotton Industries Limited
Hayat Kimya San A.Ş.
National Pride (Pty) Ltd
L’il Masters
Unicharm Corporation
Others
The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
Related Reports:
Wireless Sensor Network Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/wireless-sensor-network-market
Anthocyanin Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/anthocyanin-market
Coco Coir Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/coco-coir-market
Fingerprint Sensor Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/fingerprint-sensor-market
Load Balancer Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/load-balancer-market
Prepaid Card Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/prepaid-card-market
High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/high-density-polyethylene-hdpe-market
Interstitial Cystitis Drugs Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/interstitial-cystitis-drugs-market
Sodium Metabisulphite Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/sodium-metabisulphite-market
Wardrobe Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/wardrobe-market
About Us:
Expert Market Research (EMR) is leading market research company with clients across the globe. Through comprehensive data collection and skilful analysis and interpretation of data, the company offers its clients extensive, latest and actionable market intelligence which enables them to make informed and intelligent decisions and strengthen their position in the market. The clientele ranges from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium scale enterprises.
EMR customises syndicated reports according to clients’ requirements and expectations. The company is active across over 15 prominent industry domains, including food and beverages, chemicals and materials, technology and media, consumer goods, packaging, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals, among others.
Over 3000 EMR consultants and more than 100 analysts work very hard to ensure that clients get only the most updated, relevant, accurate and actionable industry intelligence so that they may formulate informed, effective and intelligent business strategies and ensure their leadership in the market.
Anisha Luccas
Expert Market Research
+1 415-325-5166
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other