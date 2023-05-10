Unleashing Innovation: Insights into the Commercial Telematics Industry in the United States

U.S. Commercial Telematics Market

Telematics/connected devices are a combination of devices, which are installed in a vehicle and used to provide real-time information about the vehicle.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “U.S. Commercial Telematics Market by Solution Type, Application, and End-User: Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,”

𝗥𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10725

Telematics/connected devices are a combination of devices, which are installed in a vehicle and used to provide real-time information about the vehicle. They are installed in a vehicle to keep a record of the information related to the driving behavior of the vehicle, status of the vehicle, distance covered by the vehicle, and other things. Telematics in a vehicle are connected at the on-board diagnostics port (OBD II Port) of the vehicle, which is located beneath the vehicle steering wheel, thus making the installation of the device in a vehicle an easier process. Once the component is installed in the vehicle, it starts to record the information on numerous aspects such as driving behavior, live status of the vehicle as well as the surrounding of the vehicle.

Telematics are preferred to be installed majorly in commercial fleet as suggested by insurance providers to the fleet owners. With the installation of telematics devices in a vehicle, several benefits can be received such as heavy discount in insurance based on the driving skills of the driver. In addition, they track the driving behavior of the driver and alert the driver in case of rash driving.

Numerous government regulations have been implicated across different states of the U.S., which has encouraged the fleet owners to install telematics/connected devices in their already running vehicles as well as their out of service vehicles. Installation of telematics helps to keep a track of the vehicle condition and provides real-time information about the vehicle. For instance, the government of California has allocated single-source Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) to Geotab, a global leader in IoT and connected transportation, to provide commercial fleet with a fully-integrated, best-in-class telematics solution.

𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗼 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁? 𝗜𝗻𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗿𝗲 𝗕𝗲𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗕𝘂𝘆𝗶𝗻𝗴 – https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/10725

Factors, such as government regulations for vehicle telematics and rise in trend of connectivity solutions, drive the growth of the U.S. commercial telematics market. In addition, vehicle diagnostic due to telematics systems also propels the growth of the market. However, threat of data hacking, high installation cost, and lack of uninterrupted & seamless internet connectivity hinder the growth of the market. Furthermore, intelligent transportation system and improved performance of autonomous vehicles impose a remarkable growth opportunity for the global U.S. commercial telematics market.

Key Findings Of The Study

By solution type, the OEM segment is expected to register a significant growth rate in the U.S. commercial telematics market analysis during the forecast period.

Based on application, the services segment is expected to register a significant growth rate in the U.S. commercial telematics market analysis during the forecast period.

Based on the end-user, the government agencies segment is expected to register a significant growth rate in the U.S. commercial telematics industry analysis during the forecast period.

This study includes analytical depiction of the market along with current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

In 2019, California led the market in the U.S. region.

The key players profiled in the U.S. commercial telematics market include Cartrack, Continental AG, Daimler Fleetboard GmbH, Fleet Complete, Geotab Inc., MiX Telematics, Navistar Inc., Omnitracs, TomTom International BV., and Trimble Inc.

𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗮𝘁 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/us-commercial-telematics-market/purchase-options