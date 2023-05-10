Flame Retardant Market Size, Strategies, Competitive Landscape, Trends & Factor Analysis, 2023–2030

Reports And Data

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The flame retardant market had a market value of USD 6.84 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 10.61 Billion in 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% during the forecast period. The market growth is primarily attributed to the increasing demand for flame retardant materials in the construction and automotive industries to ensure fire safety. The awareness regarding fire safety regulations and the need for better flame retardant materials in emerging economies is also driving revenue growth.

The use of flame retardant materials in the construction industry has been on the rise due to the increasing incidents of fire hazards caused by electrical faults and human error. The stringent regulations related to fire safety in the construction industry have led to an increase in the use of flame retardant materials in the construction of buildings, bridges, and other infrastructure. The use of flame retardants in the construction industry has also increased due to the need for better insulation and soundproofing.

Similarly, the use of flame retardant materials in the automotive industry has increased due to the need for better fire safety in vehicles. The rising demand for electric and hybrid vehicles has also led to an increase in the use of flame retardant materials in the automotive industry. The need for better flame retardant materials to ensure passenger safety due to the increasing use of lightweight materials in automotive manufacturing is also driving the market growth.

Competitive landscape:

• Albemarle Corporation

• Clariant AG

• Lanxess AG

• BASF SE

• ICL Group

• Nabaltec AG

• Huber Engineered Materials

• AkzoNobel N.V.

• Dow Inc.

• DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

• Nippon Carbide Industries Co., Inc.

Moreover, the demand for flame retardant materials in the electronic industry is also contributing to the revenue growth of the market. The increasing use of electronic devices in various industries has led to the need for better fire safety in these devices. The strict regulations related to fire safety in the electronic industry have also led to an increase in the use of flame retardant materials in electronic devices.

Additionally, the demand for eco-friendly flame retardant materials is also driving the market revenue growth. The increasing concern for the environment has led to the development of eco-friendly flame retardant materials that are free from harmful chemicals. The strict regulations related to environmental safety have also led to an increase in the use of eco-friendly flame retardant materials in various industries.

The technological advancements in the development of better flame retardant materials are also driving revenue growth of the market. The development of new and innovative flame retardant materials that are more efficient and cost-effective is driving revenue growth of the market. The increasing investments in research and development activities by key players in the market are also driving revenue growth.

However, the high cost of flame retardant materials, availability of alternative fire safety measures, and lack of awareness regarding the benefits of flame retardant materials in emerging economies could restrain revenue growth of the market.

Segments covered in the report:

Segments covered by Application Outlook, End-use Industry, Regional Outlook

By Product Outlook

• Halogenated

o Brominated

o Chlorinated Phosphates

o Antimony Trioxide

o Others

• Non-Halogenated

o Aluminum Hydroxide

o Magnesium Dihydroxide

o Phosphorus Based

By Application Outlook

• Polyolefins

• Epoxy resins

• UPE

• PVC

• ETP

• Rubber

• Styrenics

• Others

By End-use Outlook

• Construction

• Transportation

• Electrical & Electronics

• Others

Regional Outlook

• North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

