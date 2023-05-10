Thorium Market Revenue Growth, New Launches, Regional Share Analysis & Forecast till 2030

Reports And Data

Thorium Market report also sheds light on supply chains and the changes in the trends of the upstream raw materials and downstream distributors.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The thorium market is anticipated to exhibit steady revenue growth during the projected period. Thorium is widely available and offers promising opportunities for fueling nuclear reactors. Research is focused on developing fuels for third-generation nuclear reactors to manage uranium and plutonium effectively. The aerospace industry is also exploring thorium's potential in aircraft engine composition with magnesium. These factors are expected to drive market growth.

Thorium, with an atomic number of 90, is a radioactive element that decays slowly and exists in a single isotopic form, Th-232. It is abundant and found globally, with monazite being the primary source containing approximately 12% of its phosphate. Thorium is highly energy-dense and safe, clean, scalable, and cost-effective for producing nuclear fuel. While it cannot be directly used in a thermal neutron reactor, after absorbing a neutron, it transmutes into uranium-233, a superior fissile fuel material. Thorium fuel is used in various reactor types, including Heavy Water Reactors, High-temperature Gas-cooled Reactors, Boiling Water Reactors, pressurized (light) water, Fast Neutron Reactors, Molten Salt Reactors, and Accelerator-driven Reactors.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-free-sample/5630

Major Companies in the Market Include:

• ARAFURA Resources (Australia)

• Blackwood (U.K.)

• Crossland Uranium Mines (Australia)

• Kimberley Rare Earths Metal (Australia)

• Navigator Resources (Australia)

• Western Desert Resources (Australia)

• Steenkampskraal Thorium (South Africa)

• Namibia Rare Earth (Namibia)

Driving Factors of Thorium Market

The thorium market is driven by several factors. Firstly, the abundant availability of thorium presents exciting opportunities for fueling nuclear reactors. Additionally, research efforts are focused on developing fuels for third-generation nuclear reactors, which is expected to drive market growth.

The expanding aerospace industry also holds potential opportunities for thorium's use in aircraft engine composition with magnesium, further contributing to market growth. Thorium is highly energy-dense and a safe, clean, scalable, and cost-effective method of producing nuclear fuel, making it an attractive option for various types of reactors.

Furthermore, thorium fuel is resistant to proliferation, making it a preferred option for countries that prioritize safety and non-proliferation in their nuclear energy programs. Overall, these driving factors are expected to result in steady revenue growth for the thorium market during the projected period.

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/thorium-market

The global thorium market has been segmented as follows:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Powder Form

• Granular Form

Application/End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Gas Mantles

• Electronic Equipment Coating

• Refractory Material Manufacturing

• Camera Lens/Scientific Instrument

• Nuclear Reactor

• Heat Resistant Ceramics

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/5630

Thank you for reading our report. For more inquiry or query on customization, kindly get in touch with us. Our team will ensure you get the best report suited to your needs.

Browse Our Related Links:

High Strength Steel (HSS) Market Size - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/high-strength-steel-market

Splicing Tape Market Size - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/splicing-tapes-market

Synthetic Gypsum Market Share - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/synthetic-gypsum-market

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyse consumer behaviour shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Power and Energy, and Chemicals. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.



