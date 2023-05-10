Portland Cement Market Size, Company Revenue Share, Key Drivers, and Trend Analysis, 2023–2030

Reports And Data

Portland Cement Market report also sheds light on supply chains and the changes in the trends of the upstream raw materials and downstream distributors.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market for portland cement was strong in 2021 and is expected to continue to grow steadily in the coming years. Portland cement is widely used as a key ingredient in concrete, mortar, stucco, and non-specialty grout, and is the most common form of synthetic adhesive in the world. There are different types of cement available to suit different weather conditions and project needs, including those that are resistant to chemicals, water, and moisture, or designed for greater strength and hardness. The most commonly used type is Ordinary Portland Cement (OPC), which is cost-effective, easy to handle, widely available, and has a low heat of hydration, all contributing to market growth.

Portland cement is typically made from limestone and can't withstand temperatures over 1,500°F without significant strength loss and fracturing, as the material dehydrates at high temperatures. The production process involves four stages: (1) breaking and crushing raw materials, (2) mixing the components in the proper proportions, (3) kiln-burning the resulting mixture, and (4) grinding the burnt clinker with about 5% gypsum.

Major Companies in the Market Include:

• Mitsubishi Cement Corporation (U.S.)

• Alamo Cement Company (U.S.)

• Lafarge SA (Switzerland)

• Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (U.S.)

• Heidelberg Cement (Germany)

• National Cement Company of California (U.S.)

• American Cement Company, LLC (U.S.)

• Holcim (Switzerland)

• Argos USA Corporation (U.S.)

• ESSROC Cement Corporation (U.S.)

• CEMEX (Mexico)

Notable Innovation of Portland Cement Market

There have been several notable innovations in the Portland cement market in recent years. One major innovation is the development of low-carbon and sustainable varieties of cement, which aim to reduce the environmental impact of cement production. Another innovation is the use of alternative materials, such as fly ash or blast furnace slag, as a substitute for some of the traditional raw materials used in cement production, which can help to reduce costs and environmental impact.

Additionally, there have been advancements in the use of Portland cement in construction, such as the development of high-performance concrete with increased strength and durability, as well as the use of specialized admixtures to improve specific properties of concrete, such as workability or water resistance. The use of digital technology and automation in cement production has also improved efficiency and quality control in the industry.

The global portland cement market has been segmented as follows:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Gray Portland Cement

• White Portland Cement

Application/End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Residential

• Non-residential

• Infrastructure

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Sweden

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of APAC

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of LATAM

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o South Africa

o Israel

o Rest of MEA

