Porcelain Tiles Market Revenue, Regional & Country Share, Key Factors, Trends & Analysis, To 2030

Porcelain Tiles Market report also sheds light on supply chains and the changes in the trends of the upstream raw materials and downstream distributors.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The market size for porcelain tiles has been strong in 2021 and is expected to continue to grow steadily over the forecast period. One of the main factors driving this growth is increased consumption in industrial applications, such as restaurants, clinics, and commercial complexes, for covering both interior and exterior surfaces and creating aesthetic designs. Porcelain tiles, which are made by molding glass into uniform forms, have become increasingly popular as field and accent tiles due to recent technological advancements and their inherent properties, such as strong color and light reflection, as well as water resistance. These factors are expected to contribute to continued revenue growth in the market.

Porcelain tiles are a type of ceramic product made from raw materials such as quartz sand, feldspar, and soda ash, which are heated to high temperatures to form molten glass. Various processes are then used to create tiles. Porcelain tiles differ from ceramic tiles, which are also made of clay and burned in a kiln, in that porcelain is a specific type of ceramic with a higher density and is burned at a higher temperature for a longer time. These differences result in tiles with distinct properties, and porcelain tiles are considered the better option for bathroom flooring due to their suitability for plumbing-equipped rooms and ease of maintenance. Porcelain tiles can be used on both indoor and outdoor surfaces, making them suitable for both residential and non-residential settings.

Major Companies in the Market Include:

• Mohawk Industries Inc. (U.S.)

• SCG Ceramics (Thailand)

• Grupo Lamosa (Mexico)

• Grupo Cedasa (Brazil)

• RAK Ceramics (U.A.E.)

• Cerâmica Carmelo Fior (Brazil)

• PAMESA CERÁMICA SL (Spain)

• Kajaria Ceramics Limited (India)

• STN Cerámica (Spain)

• Dynasty Ceramic Public Company Limited (Thailand)

• Cersanit Group (Poland)

• Somany Ceramics (India)

• PT Arwana Citramulia Tbk (Indonesia)

• Vitromex USA, Inc. (U.S.)

• Kale Group (India)

Driving Factors of Porcelain Tiles Market

There are several driving factors contributing to the growth of the porcelain tiles market. One key factor is the increasing demand for porcelain tiles in industrial applications such as restaurants, clinics, and commercial complexes for covering both interior and exterior surfaces and creating aesthetic designs. Another factor is the popularity of porcelain tiles as field and accent tiles due to recent technological advancements and their inherent properties, such as strong color and light reflection, as well as water resistance. The unique properties of porcelain tiles, including their higher density and longer burn time compared to ceramic tiles, make them the preferred choice for bathroom flooring and other plumbing-equipped rooms. Additionally, porcelain tiles can be used on both indoor and outdoor surfaces, making them a versatile option for both residential and non-residential settings. These driving factors are expected to contribute to continued revenue growth in the porcelain tiles market over the forecast period.

The global Porcelain Tiles market has been segmented as follows:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Glazed Porcelain Tiles

• Unglazed Porcelain Tiles

• Others

Application/End-UseOutlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Commercial

• Residential

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Sweden

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of APAC

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of LATAM

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o South Africa

o Israel

o Rest of MEA

