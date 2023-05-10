Fish Farming Market to Reach US$ 401.75 Billion by 2028, (CAGR of 5.12%)

Fish Farming Market

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, USA, May 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Fish Farming Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the fish farming market. The global fish farming market size reached US$ 292.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 401.75 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.12% during 2023-2028.

Get Free Sample Copy of Report at – https://www.imarcgroup.com/fish-farming-market/requestsample

Fish Farming Market Outlook:

Fish farming represents the methods used to breed and raise fish in a controlled environment for commercial and domestic purposes. They mostly include cage systems, integrated fish culture, classic fry farming, and pond systems. These fish farming processes help to produce a variety of fish fit for human consumption, including catfish, trout, tilapia, carp, salmon, paddlefish, cod, tuna, sea bass, and sturgeon. They are convenient to practice, cost-effective, and ensure higher profitability and low risk. Fish farming procedures are extremely sustainable and eco-friendly, aid in enhancing fish production and quality, offer freedom to breed fishes with desired characteristics, and provide improved water management. They even aid in restoring the natural ecosystem. Consequently, fish farming systems are extensively practiced across the globe.

Browse Full Report With TOC: https://www.imarcgroup.com/fish-farming-market

Fish Farming Market Trends:

The shifting consumer preferences toward consuming fish and seafood across countries, owing to their high nutritional content, such as proteins, omega-3 fatty acids, riboflavin, zinc, vitamin D, calcium, iron, iodine, magnesium, potassium, etc., that offer numerous health benefits, are primarily driving the fish farming market. Additionally, the escalating demand for various fish-based products, which include collagen, gelatin, insulin, albumin, chitin, oil, chitosan, etc., that are utilized in cosmetics, personal care products, plastic surgery, dentistry, biofuel, fertilizers, etc., is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, the launch of micro-bubble aeration technology that provides a cost-efficient solution to disinfect water, improve dissolved oxygen, eliminate organic pollutants, and enhance the growth rate of fish is also positively influencing the global market growth. Moreover, the emerging trend of integrating artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions in fish farming for automating feeding systems, facilitating remote monitoring, and offering growth statistics, temperature optimization, predictive measures, and water quality regulation capabilities is expected to bolster the fish farming market in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

• Alpha Group

• Cermaq Group AS (Mitsubishi Corporation)

• Cooke Aquaculture Inc.

• Leroy Seafood Group ASA (Austevoll Seafood ASA)

• Mowi ASA

• Nippon Suisan Kaisha Ltd.

• Tassal Group

• Nireus Aquaculture S.A.

Environment Insights:

• Marine Water

• Fresh Water

• Brackish Water

Fish Type Insights:

• Salmon

• Milkfish

• Tuna

• Tilapia

• Catfish

• Sea Bass

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Browse the Latest Research Report:

• Urodynamic Equipment Market Report 2023

• Automotive Polymer Composites Market Report 2023

• https://www.imarcgroup.com/planned-lng-market

• https://www.imarcgroup.com/ev-charging-cables-market

• https://www.imarcgroup.com/headlight-market

About us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organisations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

