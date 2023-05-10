Caffeine Anhydrous Market Is Register a Robust Revenue CAGR of 5.3% By 2030 | Reports And Data

Reports And Data

rising demand for functional beverages and increasing health consciousness among consumers are expected to drive Caffeine Anhydrous Market revenue growth

NEW YORK CITY, U.S., UNITED STATES, May 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The caffeine anhydrous market is projected to exhibit a substantial revenue CAGR of 5.3% during 2022-2030. The market growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for functional beverages and rising health consciousness among consumers, which is expected to propel market revenue growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the utilization of caffeine anhydrous as a dietary supplement, which is currently among the top-selling products, is anticipated to play a significant role in driving the market revenue growth. Scientists claim that caffeine anhydrous can offer potential health benefits, such as enhancing alertness, focus, and memory, which makes it an attractive product in the market. Besides, caffeine anhydrous is also being utilized for treating Parkinson's disease, headaches, and obesity. Moreover, caffeine anhydrous has anti-inflammatory, anti-oxidant, and anti-aging properties, making it a popular ingredient in cosmetics and personal care products like creams and lotions. This growing trend in the cosmetics and personal care industry coupled with an increase in consumer and company awareness about the benefits of caffeine anhydrous-based products is expected to drive market revenue growth.

However, the growth of the market may be impeded by several factors, such as strict regulations from the FDA and other health authorities and the possibility of side effects such as anxiety and insomnia.

Caffeine Anhydrous Market Segments:

The global caffeine anhydrous market is segmented based on product type, application, and region. The product type segment includes tablets, capsules, powder, and others. Among these, the powder segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market in terms of revenue and volume during the forecast period. The application segment is further divided into beverages, pharmaceuticals, dietary supplements, and others. The beverages segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market due to the growing demand for functional and energy drinks among consumers. The dietary supplements segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period due to the growing awareness of the health benefits of caffeine anhydrous.

The regional segmentation of the global caffeine anhydrous market includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to hold the largest share of the market due to the high consumption of caffeine anhydrous in the region. The U.S. is expected to be the largest market for caffeine anhydrous in the region. Europe is expected to hold the second-largest share of the market due to the growing demand for functional beverages and dietary supplements among consumers. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period due to the growing demand for energy drinks and dietary supplements among the population. Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are also expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period due to the growing awareness of the health benefits of caffeine anhydrous among consumers in these regions.

Caffeine Anhydrous Market Competitive landscape:

The top ten players operating in the global Caffeine Anhydrous market include Caffeine Anhydrous, Inc., Ajinomoto Co., Glanbia plc, Nestle S.A., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Kerry Group plc, Royal DSM N.V., Cargill, Incorporated, and Ingredion Incorporated. These players are focusing on strategies such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions

