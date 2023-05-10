Global Solar Cell (Photovoltaic) Market to Reach USD 81.94 Billion by 2028
Global Solar Cell Market to Witness Robust Growth Driven by Rising Demand for Clean Energy Solutions and Technological AdvancementsNEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Solar Cell (Photovoltaic) Market to Reach USD 81.94 Billion by 2028, Driven by Growing Adoption of Renewable Energy Sources
According to recent report published by ReportsCube the Global Solar Cell (Photovoltaic) Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.80% from 2021 to 2028, reaching USD 81.94 billion by the end of the forecast period. This growth is driven by the increasing adoption of renewable energy sources, rising awareness about climate change, and the need to reduce carbon emissions.
The report is segmented by type into Mono-Si Modules, Multi-Si Modules, CdTe Modules, CIGS Modules, a-Si Modules, and Others. Among these, the Mono-Si Modules segment is expected to hold the largest market share due to its high efficiency and low manufacturing costs.
By application, the market is segmented into PV Power Station, Commercial, Residential, and Others. The PV Power Station segment is expected to hold the largest market share due to the increasing number of large-scale solar power projects being undertaken globally.
Geographically, the market is segmented into North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America), and Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA). The Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest market share due to the increasing government support for renewable energy sources, the growing demand for electricity, and the presence of key players in the region.
The key players operating in the market include JinkoSolar, LONGi, JA Solar, First Solar, Canadian Solar, Trina Solar, Hanwha Solutions, Risen Energy, Seraphim, SunPower, Chint Electrics, Solargiga, Shunfeng, LG Business Solutions, Jinergy, GCL System, Jolywood, Talesun Solar, and HT-SAAE. These players are focused on product innovation, strategic collaborations, and partnerships to strengthen their market position.
The market is expected to witness several opportunities in the coming years, including the increasing adoption of solar power in emerging economies, technological advancements in solar cell technology, and the growing demand for energy storage solutions.
The key trends in the market include the increasing demand for bifacial solar panels, the rising popularity of floating solar power plants, and the growing adoption of smart solar solutions.
Overall, the global solar cell (photovoltaic) market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing adoption of renewable energy sources and the growing demand for electricity.
