New AI technology "Beyond Vision" revolutionizes semiconductor and electronic circuit design

"Beyond Vision" is an AI specialized in vector graphics that can automate the design of semiconductors and electronic circuits.
Recently, my customer complained that " Don't they need our skills anymore?" Then I said "Of course yes. We definitely need you! You can focus on what only you can do !".”U.S. STATE, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Baby Universe Inc., (Head Office: Fujisawa City, Kanagawa, Japan, CEO: Takanori Igarashi),
a company that develops automatic graphics generation software, has developed a progressive artificial intelligence named “Beyond Vision”.
The technology has been successfully delivered to our first client, and now, Baby Universe Inc. is looking for a comprehensive business partner with a view to future global expansion.
“Beyond Vision”, is designed to automate CAD processes for various industries, a market in which Baby Universe Inc. excels. Since “Beyond Vision” is developed in-house, it can be used on-premise as well as via API connection in the cloud. The system is also equipped with a function for automatic generation of deep learning teacher data for easy training.
As a roadmap for “Beyond Vision version 2”, Baby Universe Inc. is currently developing an upgraded version to incorporate GAN [Hostile Generation Network] functionality. This will enable to full support for more complex electronic circuit design automation.
In addition, “Beyond Vision” will integrate with “BUCAS”, an advanced automatic graphics generation server using patented technology.
The fusion of “Beyond Vision” and “BUCAS” will increase the range of possible generation.
“Beyond Vision version 2” will expand the scope of support to all vector graphics, including automated production of avatars (including costumes) in the Metaverse and automated production of animations.
The ultimate goal of “Beyond Vision”will be full automation of all CAD processes.
In particular, fully automate the design of semiconductors and other electronic circuits will be the immediate goal.
This is because, the shortage of CAD engineers is now recognized as a serious problem around the world.
TAKANORI IGARASHI
Baby Universe Inc.
