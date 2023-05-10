The Rise of OTT: Indonesia OTT Market to Surge at 31.3% CAGR, Valued at USD 16.38 Billion by 2031

Allied Market

PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rise in popularity of direct carrier billing in the OTT market, the advent of high internet speed, surge in penetration of smartphones and their compatibility with OTT applications coupled with economical charges of OTT services have boosted the growth of the Indonesia OTT market. Increase in subscriptions of OTT videos, and use of advanced technologies in OTT services would unlock new opportunities.

Indonesia over the top market was pegged at $870.35 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $16.38 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 31.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on components, the solution segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for around two-thirds of the market. However, the services segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 33.3% from 2022 to 2031.

On the basis of device type, the smartphones segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2020, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the market. In addition, the segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 33.2% during the forecast period. The report includes an analysis of other segments such as smart TVs, laptops, desktops, tablets, gaming consoles, set-top boxes, and others.

Based on end-user, the media & entertainment segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for around one-third of the market. Furthermore, the segment would showcase the highest CAGR of 35.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Major market players such as - Amazon Prime Video, CatchPlay, Iflix, Mola TV, PT. Media Nusantara Citra Tbk. (MNC Media), Netflix Indonesia, PT Telekomunikasi Selular (Telkomsel),, PT. Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk, Vidio.com, and Viu.

The market numbers are verified by means of numerous data triangulation techniques. Additionally, reliable industry journals, accurate press releases from trade association, and government websites have also been revised for producing exclusive industry insights.

