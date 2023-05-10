[Latest Edition] Acne Medication Market Size worth USD 13.35 Billion by 2027– Exclusive Report by AMR

Acne Medication Market Size 2023

Rise in prevalence of acne diseases, unhealthy urban lifestyles, & increase in focus toward good quality skin care products drive the growth of the market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "𝐀𝐜𝐧𝐞 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐂𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬 (𝐑𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐨𝐢𝐝𝐬, 𝐀𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐛𝐢𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬, 𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐲𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐀𝐜𝐢𝐝, 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐳𝐨𝐲𝐥 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐱𝐢𝐝𝐞, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬), 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 (𝐓𝐨𝐩𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬), 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 (𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫-𝐓𝐡𝐞-𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬), 𝐀𝐜𝐧𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 (𝐍𝐨𝐧-𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐥𝐚𝐦𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐀𝐜𝐧𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐥𝐚𝐦𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐀𝐜𝐧𝐞), 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 (𝐑𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥 𝐒𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐬, 𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐬 & 𝐃𝐫𝐮𝐠 𝐒𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄-𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐞): 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭, 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕." According to the report, the global Acne Medication Market Size was Valued at USD 11.86 billion in 2019 and is Anticipated to Garner USD 13.35 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.8% from 2020 to 2027.

This report provides a comprehensive overview of the Acne Medication Market, including an in-depth analysis of market trends, key segments, investment opportunities, value chain analysis, regional landscape, and competitive scenarios. It offers valuable insights for established market players, new entrants, investors, and other stakeholders to devise effective strategies and make informed decisions to enhance their market position. The report is a valuable resource for anyone seeking to gain a deeper understanding of the Acne Medication Market and its growth potential in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

• The majority of the dermatology clinic closed their services since the outbreak of Covid-19 and the number of hospitals and clinics is temporarily converted into Covid-19 centers.

• After several governments imposed social distancing norms and lockdown across the country, people have shifted toward telemedicine to treat acne diseases.

Rise in prevalence of acne diseases, unhealthy urban lifestyle, and increase in focus toward good quality skin care products drive the growth of the global acne medication market. On the other hand, side effects associated with acne medications and presence of alternatives for acne treatment restrain the growth. Nevertheless, development of therapeutics with lesser side effects is expected to create multiple opportunities for the key players in the sector.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐀𝐜𝐧𝐞 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

• Pfizer Inc.

• Johnson & Johnson

• Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

• Mylan N.V.

• Bausch Health Companies Inc.

• GlaxoSmithKline Plc (GSK)

• Galderma S.A

• Mayne Pharma Group Limited

• Almirall SA.

𝐀𝐜𝐧𝐞 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

Based on therapeutic class, the retinoid segment accounted for nearly one-third of the global acne medication market revenue in 2019 and is expected to rule the roost by 2027. The same segment would register the fastest CAGR of 4.6% throughout the forecast period. Retinoid are most effective for moderate to severe acne as it unblocks pores, allowing topical creams and gels to work better. This factor drives the growth of the segment.

Based on formulation, the topical medication segment contributed to more than four-fifths of the global acne medication market share in 2019 and is anticipated to lead the trail by the end of 2027. The same segment would also grow at the fastest CAGR of 3.9% till 2027. This is because topical formulations are less toxic and do not affect other organs.

Based on geography, North America generated the highest share in 2019, garnering nearly half of the global acne medication market, due to numerous developments related to acne therapeutics. Simultaneously, Asia-Pacific would manifest the fastest CAGR of 4.9% from 2020 to 2027, owing to increase in number of product launches, high demand for acne therapeutics, surge in healthcare expenditure, and rise in awareness about new developed therapeutics that can replace conventional acne treatment.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

• This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the acne medication market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing acne medication market opportunity.

• The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

• Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

• In-depth analysis of the skincare market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

• Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global acne medication market forecast period.

• Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

• The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global acne medication market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

