Crush Wine Experiences Adds More Global Wines to its May 20th NYC Spring Crush Wine & Artisanal Food Festival
Crush Wine Experience announces more quality wines will be added to the NYC Spring Crush Wine & Artisanal Festival, Sat., May 20. Info/tickets: CrushWineXP.com
Traveling to Tuscany and Portugal this spring brought so many beautifully crafted wines to my attention. I knew I had to introduce them to our audience... once I returned to the states.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Crush Wine Experiences (formerly New York Wine Events) announces an array of additional wines to be added to the NYC Spring Crush Wine & Artisanal Food Festival. The event will take place Saturday, May 20, 2023 at The Grand Hall at St. Mary’s on Manhattan’s Lower East Side and will include a choice of two sessions: Afternoon: 2-5pm or Evening: 7-10pm. General Admission, Early Access, and VIP tickets are available. The VIP Ticket includes early access entry one hour prior to the start of the general sessions and admission to an exclusive VIP Bubbly Bar featuring 8 sparkling wines and champagnes, paired with a selection of artisan cheeses and chocolates.
— Sam Kimball, Founder, Crush WineXP
Just back from a European wine tour he conducted in late April, Crush Wine Experiences founder and WSET Certified Sommelier, Sam Kimball drew inspiration from his travels. Twenty (20) new wine producers have been added to the curated selection of global and U.S. wines, craft beverages, and artisanal foods for the event, including Trimbach, Pentimento, La Forge Estate, R & G Sallet, M. Chapoutier, and more top wineries from France; Mapreco, Quinta do Crasto, and Maynard's Port from Portugal, Argentina’s Susanna Balbo, Balbo Crios, Sur de Los Andes, and Bodega Estancia Mendoza; and Bodegas Fillaboa, Lopez de Haro, Bodegas Gil Luna, and Clos Amador from Spain. Wines from Italy, New York, and California round out the diverse offerings.
“Traveling to Tuscany and Portugal this spring brought so many beautifully crafted wines to my attention,” Kimball explained. “The price points varied and some very special wines fall under the value wine category, retailing from $12 to $20 per bottle and really holding their own against bigger ticket selections. I knew I had to introduce them to our audience along with some of the higher end wines once I returned to the states.”
The spring tasting event also features craft beverages from New York and makers from around the country as well as artisanal food makers from New York City and beyond. Spring Crush guests receive a complimentary wine tote and can also keep their custom Crush WineXP tasting glass as a souvenir. As with all Crush Wine Experiences events, artisanal food companies and New York State wineries and craft beverage makers will have full size items and bottles available for guests to purchase and enjoy at home.
Other new additions to NYC Spring Crush wine exhibitors include: Croft, Maison Saint AIX, Rebellious, The Simple Grape, Taylor Fladgate, and Yachi Blanc ’22. IMNY Pasta Sauces joins in the food category. John Wm Macy's Cheesesticks and Li-Lac Chocolates will be featured at the VIP Bubbly Bar. Renowned California winery DAOU Vineyards is the Official Rosé Sponsor the event; food, wine, and craft beverage exhibitors include: Althea’s Tropical Delights The Biscotti Company, C4 Energy, Cooper’s Daughter Spirits, Dashe Cellars, Dry Creek Vineyard, Don Tony Perez Wines, Drunken Fruit, evamor Water, Fort Hamilton Distillery, Four Fights Distilling, Grapevine Distributors, Green Mountain Energy, Happy Boards, IMNY Pasta Sauce, Italo Cescon, KP Customized Kreationz, Li-Lac Chocolates, The Long Drink, Passion Fusion, Mengler Family Wines, Molly & Mags, Pail Shop Vineyards, Peconic Bay Vineyards, Piandaccoli Winery, Pierre’s Spicy, Provence Rosé Group, Retro Metro New York, Ronance Mouthwatering Morsels Mushroom Chips, Sibahle Teas, Simply Mixology, Upstate Vodka by Sauvage Distillery, and Vegan Wines. Additional wineries and artisanal food purveyors will be posted to the website as they come aboard.
Tickets to the NYC Spring Crush Wine & Artisanal Food Festival are on sale now, ranging from $50 to $100, depending upon ticket level and time of purchase. Check the website for current ticket information, limited time offers, and availability. Guests must be 21 or older to attend. Advance purchase is highly recommended. For over a decade, these popular tastings have experienced sold out crowds and the spring event is expected to do the same.
For complete details or to purchase tickets for the NYC Spring Crush Wine & Artisanal Food Festival, visit CrushWineXP.com.
About Crush Wine Experiences
Since 2010, Crush Wine Experiences (formerly New York Wine Events) has built a reputation for delivering memorable food and wine experiences that participants won’t find anywhere else. We share the excitement of wine discovery and education through in-person events, virtual tastings, private and corporate wine tours, educational articles, and an archive of on-demand videos. Our live wine and culinary festival experiences and weekly virtual tasting events draw thousands of wine- and food-loving consumers and allow them to discover and experience craft beverages and artisan foods. With over a decade of experience, Crush WineXP is a name that guests, winemakers, distillers, brewmasters, and artisan food-makers trust. Learn more at CrushWineXP.com.
