Non-Hormonal Birth Control Market Report (2023 to 2031) - CooperSurgical, Inc., Bayer AG, Karex Berhad, and Mayer Laboratories, Inc

/EIN News/ -- Newark, New Castle, USA, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent report published by Growth Plus Reports, the non-hormonal birth control market was valued at US$ 27.68 billion in 2022 and will reach US$ 52.19 billion in 2031. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.3% from 2023 to 2031. Growth Plus Reports provide a comprehensive analysis of the global non-hormonal birth control market, with data and forecasts spanning the years 2023 to 2031.

Key Takeaways:

The increasing need for contraceptives to prevent unwanted pregnancies will drive market revenue growth.

Increasing awareness of birth control supports market revenue growth.

North America accounts for the largest revenue share of the market.

Non-Hormonal Birth Control Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 27.68 billion Revenue Forecast in 2031 US$ 52.19 billion CAGR 7.3% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Type, Gender, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Market Drivers

The growing demand for birth control methods that are natural or holistic and do not rely on synthetic chemicals will drive the market's revenue growth. Furthermore, non-hormonal birth control technology advancements, the availability of more practical and effective options, and the benefits of using non-hormonal birth control techniques are expected to fuel the market's revenue growth.

Market Segmentation

Growth Plus Reports has analyzed the global non-hormonal birth control market from three perspectives: Type, Gender, and Region.

Based on the type, the non-hormonal birth control market is segmented into contraceptive devices and sterilization.

Based on gender, the non-hormonal birth control market is segmented into male and female.

Type Segmentation

Based on the type, the non-hormonal birth control market is segmented into contraceptive devices and sterilization. Condoms, diaphragms, cervical caps, sponges, vaginal rings, copper intrauterine devices (IUD), and other devices are among the contraceptive devices available. Since they are more user-friendly and have higher effectiveness rates, the contraceptive devices segment dominates the market with the highest revenue.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global non-hormonal birth control market is segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the non-hormonal birth control market with the largest revenue share due to the high levels of alternative birth control education and awareness, strict birth control product regulations, the availability of safe and effective non-hormonal options, increased research and development efforts, and the introduction of new products and technologies.

Competitive Landscape

The top companies in the non-hormonal birth control market are:

CooperSurgical, Inc.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

Mayer Laboratories, Inc.

Bayer AG

Abbvie (Allergan)

LifeStyles Healthcare Pte Ltd

Caution Wear Corp.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Cupid Limited

Karex Berhad

CPR GmbH

ONE Condoms

Sagami Rubber Industries Co., Ltd.

Okamoto Industries, Inc.

Because of the existence of numerous multinational corporations, the market for non-hormonal birth control is very competitive. Key corporations make alliances, mergers, and acquisitions to increase their market revenue share.

Recent Developments:

An NIH-funded group of researchers at Weill Cornell Medicine in February 2023 created a substance called TDI-11861 that binds to and inhibits soluble adenylyl cyclase, a crucial hormone that signals sperm to travel through the female reproductive tract and fertilizes the egg. On March 20, 2023, the researchers presented their findings at the American Chemical Society (ACS) spring meeting.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) Regulatory Landscape MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL NON-HORMONAL BIRTH CONTROL MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TYPE Contraceptive Devices Condoms Diaphragms Cervical Caps Sponges Vaginal Rings Intra Uterine Devices (IUD) Others Sterilization Vasectomy Tubectomy GLOBAL NON-HORMONAL BIRTH CONTROL MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY GENDER Male Female

NON-HORMONAL BIRTH CONTROL MARKET TOC

