California Superior Court Appoints Stephen J. Donell, as Receiver in Malibu, CA Judgment Enforcement Case

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The Superior Court of the State of California for the County of Los Angeles today expanded the duties of Stephen J. Donell as Court Appointed Receiver in case #BC649025 of Elizabeth Taylor v. Alkiviades David et al. In addition to being appointed as Court Receiver over the real property, the April 19, 2023 order appointed Mr. Donell as Court Receiver over the entity Harmonia Malibu, LLC, a California limited liability company.The case involves real property located in Malibu, California. The subject property is an oceanfront single-family home on Malibu Road. The order appointing the court receiver calls for the sale of the property to satisfy a judgment.About Mr. DonellSince 1990, Mr. Donell has administered and/or been appointed as a federal and state court receiver in hundreds of cases throughout the country. He has extensive experience involving asset and business liquidations, gas stations, restaurants, residential, retail, and commercial real estate. In addition, Mr. Donell has administered cases involving commercial and residential owners’ associations, post-judgment enforcement actions, marital dissolution cases, single-family and condominium construction completion/entitlements, accounts receivable collections, collateral seizure cases, including medical practices and coin laundry facilities, skilled nursing facilities and/or Residential Care Facilities for the Elderly, entertainment, ATM, EB-5, equipment rental, apparel and other types of court receivership appointments. Mr. Donell has also administered and/or been appointed in federal court as a court appointed receiver in the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, Federal Trade Commission, and other government enforcement actions involving business fraud. These cases have involved over 25,000 investors/consumers and invested funds totaling more than $750 million and involve the recovery of assets in multiple foreign jurisdictions.About FedReceiver, Inc.With decades of experience in the administration of court receivership cases involving real estate and business cases, FedReceiver is the single source of service for distressed assets, businesses, entertainment, and government enforcement cases. With extensive experience in matters ranging from income property to complex litigation involving Ponzi schemes, construction completion, and partnership dissolution, our team of professionals is uniquely qualified to provide highly specialized solutions to even the most challenging court receivership case.

