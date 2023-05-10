SIVBQ LAWSUIT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notify Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Involving SVB Financial Group

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 9, 2023) - The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced in the on behalf of investors who purchased SVB Financial Group ("SVB") SIVBQ between November 5, 2020 and March 10, 2023.

Allegations against SIVBQ include that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company failed to disclose to investors the risks presented by impending rising interest rates; (2) the Company failed to disclose to investors that, in an environment with high interest rates, SVB would be worse off than banks that did not cater to tech startups and venture capital-backed companies; (3) the Company failed to disclose that, if its investments were negatively affected by rising interest rates, it was particularly susceptible to a bank run; (4) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

If you suffered a loss in SVB you have until May 12, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

