Electric Off-highway Equipment Market Analysis Report 2023-2030: Innovative Business Models, Data Sharing, and Partnerships for Component Standardization Hold Potential
This research provides a detailed forecast of market adoption for each type of off-highway equipment type.
This report covers key sustainability initiatives, emission regulations, technology trends, market drivers and restraints, competitive factors, regional market shares, and product launches.
Sustainability targets and the preference for lower equipment operation cost (and availability) ensure benefits across the global off-highway equipment value chain, as they encourage the adoption of alternative powertrains and electrification of equipment models.
The various requirements for electrification, which include charging infrastructure, are growing and driving collaborations between OEMs, suppliers, utility companies, and technology. The study intends to benchmark the total market penetration of the off-highway electric equipment.
OEMs and technology suppliers are increasingly adapting their powertrain portfolio to suit hybrid/ fully electric equipment or even those specifically designed for net zero. Tightening emission regulations and the need to reduce fuel-related costs have led major OEMs and suppliers to develop a range of technologies that will ultimately enable fuel cost optimization, improve operability, and maximize availability.
Hybrid and electric powertrains in off-highway equipment are becoming popular because of the significant cost savings that they warrant. Every fleet in the off-highway equipment industry will receive these powertrains well because of the "reduced to null" diesel fuel consumption, better overall energy efficiency, and reduced machine downtimes.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Off-highway Equipment Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Global Sustainability Initiatives
- Greenhouse Gas Protocol (GHGP) Overview
- US Government Initiatives - DERA Grants Awarded, 2021
- European Green Deal
- Municipal and National Initiatives
- Global GDP Growth Expectations
- Recessionary/Slowdown Expectations for Major Economies
- Global GDP Growth Snapshot
- Advanced Economy Predictions for 2023
- Emerging Market Economy Predictions for 2023
- Chinese Government Initiatives for Electric Off-highway Equipment
- The Euro Area - GDP Growth Outlook
- Major Projects in Focus to Boost the Indian Economy
3. Technology Trends
- Electric Off-Highway Equipment - Powertrain Schematics
- Electric Drivetrain Topologies
- Electrification - Technology Roadmap
- Battery Chemistry
- Lithium Battery Technology Roadmap for Current and Evolving Chemistries, 2016-2030
4. Industry Landscape, Dynamics, and Ecosystem
- Off-Highway Powertrain Overview by Segment
- Electric Product Launches, North America
- Electric Product Launches, Europe
- Electric Product Launches, China
- Electric Product Launches, India, 2022 & 2023
- Electric Tractor Development Trends - India
5. Total Cost of Ownership Analysis
- Total Cost of Ownership Methodology and Assumptions
- Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) Comparison - Diesel vs. Electric Excavator
- TCO Comparison - Loader and Dump Truck
- Acquisition Cost Evolution - Diesel vs. Battery electric
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Key Findings
- Unit Sales Forecast
- Unit Sales by Equipment Type
- Key Competitors
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Metrics
- Forecast Assumptions and Methodology
- Global Unit Sales and EIO Forecast
- Global Unit Sales Forecast by Equipment Type
- Global EIO Forecast by Type
- Global Unit Sales and EIO Forecast by Powertrain
- Unit Sales Forecast by Region
- EIO Forecast by Region
- Forecast Discussion
7. Competitive Environment
- Electric Powertrain Mapping
- Electric Equipment - Competitive Positioning
8. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Equipment Standardization
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Alternative Electricity Generation Methods and Grid Management
- Growth Opportunity 3 - New Business Models for Equipment-as-a-Service
9. Appendix - Hybrid and Electric Equipment Launches: North America
- Hybrid Off-highway Equipment Launches, NA, 2008-2030
- Battery-electric Off-highway Equipment Launches, NA, 2016-2030
10. Hybrid and Electric Equipment Launches - Europe
- Hybrid Off-highway Equipment Launches, Europe, 2009-2023
- Electric Off-highway Equipment Launches, Europe, 2016-2023
11. Hybrid and Electric Equipment Launches - China
- Hybrid Off-highway Equipment Launches, China, 2017-2025
- Electric Off-highway Equipment Launches, China, 2019-2022
12. Next Steps
