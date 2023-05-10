Electric Off-highway Equipment Market Analysis Report 2023-2030: Innovative Business Models, Data Sharing, and Partnerships for Component Standardization Hold Potential

DUBLIN, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Off-highway Equipment Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This research provides a detailed forecast of market adoption for each type of off-highway equipment type.

This report covers key sustainability initiatives, emission regulations, technology trends, market drivers and restraints, competitive factors, regional market shares, and product launches.

Sustainability targets and the preference for lower equipment operation cost (and availability) ensure benefits across the global off-highway equipment value chain, as they encourage the adoption of alternative powertrains and electrification of equipment models.

The various requirements for electrification, which include charging infrastructure, are growing and driving collaborations between OEMs, suppliers, utility companies, and technology. The study intends to benchmark the total market penetration of the off-highway electric equipment.

OEMs and technology suppliers are increasingly adapting their powertrain portfolio to suit hybrid/ fully electric equipment or even those specifically designed for net zero. Tightening emission regulations and the need to reduce fuel-related costs have led major OEMs and suppliers to develop a range of technologies that will ultimately enable fuel cost optimization, improve operability, and maximize availability.

Hybrid and electric powertrains in off-highway equipment are becoming popular because of the significant cost savings that they warrant. Every fleet in the off-highway equipment industry will receive these powertrains well because of the "reduced to null" diesel fuel consumption, better overall energy efficiency, and reduced machine downtimes.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Off-highway Equipment Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Global Sustainability Initiatives

Greenhouse Gas Protocol (GHGP) Overview

US Government Initiatives - DERA Grants Awarded, 2021

European Green Deal

Municipal and National Initiatives

Global GDP Growth Expectations

Recessionary/Slowdown Expectations for Major Economies

Global GDP Growth Snapshot

Advanced Economy Predictions for 2023

Emerging Market Economy Predictions for 2023

Chinese Government Initiatives for Electric Off-highway Equipment

The Euro Area - GDP Growth Outlook

Major Projects in Focus to Boost the Indian Economy

3. Technology Trends

Electric Off-Highway Equipment - Powertrain Schematics

Electric Drivetrain Topologies

Electrification - Technology Roadmap

Battery Chemistry

Lithium Battery Technology Roadmap for Current and Evolving Chemistries, 2016-2030

4. Industry Landscape, Dynamics, and Ecosystem

Off-Highway Powertrain Overview by Segment

Electric Product Launches, North America

Electric Product Launches, Europe

Electric Product Launches, China

Electric Product Launches, India , 2022 & 2023

, 2022 & 2023 Electric Tractor Development Trends - India

5. Total Cost of Ownership Analysis

Total Cost of Ownership Methodology and Assumptions

Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) Comparison - Diesel vs. Electric Excavator

TCO Comparison - Loader and Dump Truck

Acquisition Cost Evolution - Diesel vs. Battery electric

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Key Findings

Unit Sales Forecast

Unit Sales by Equipment Type

Key Competitors

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Growth Metrics

Forecast Assumptions and Methodology

Global Unit Sales and EIO Forecast

Global Unit Sales Forecast by Equipment Type

Global EIO Forecast by Type

Global Unit Sales and EIO Forecast by Powertrain

Unit Sales Forecast by Region

EIO Forecast by Region

Forecast Discussion

7. Competitive Environment

Electric Powertrain Mapping

Electric Equipment - Competitive Positioning

8. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Equipment Standardization

Growth Opportunity 2 - Alternative Electricity Generation Methods and Grid Management

Growth Opportunity 3 - New Business Models for Equipment-as-a-Service

9. Appendix - Hybrid and Electric Equipment Launches: North America

Hybrid Off-highway Equipment Launches, NA, 2008-2030

Battery-electric Off-highway Equipment Launches, NA, 2016-2030

10. Hybrid and Electric Equipment Launches - Europe

Hybrid Off-highway Equipment Launches, Europe , 2009-2023

, 2009-2023 Electric Off-highway Equipment Launches, Europe , 2016-2023

11. Hybrid and Electric Equipment Launches - China

Hybrid Off-highway Equipment Launches, China , 2017-2025

, 2017-2025 Electric Off-highway Equipment Launches, China , 2019-2022

12. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9qr68i

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets