Facility Management Services Market Trends, Top Manufacturers, Key Segments and Forecast to 2030

The facility management services market is projected to reach $ 2,525.10 billion by 2030, At a CAGR of 7.1% forecast by 2030

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, May 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Facility Management Services Market refers to the professional management of a building or infrastructure to ensure it is maintained, operated and used efficiently. These services range from maintenance of the building, cleaning, security, and environmental management to space utilization and project management. Facility management services market has been experiencing tremendous growth over the past few years, driven by increased demand for efficient and cost-effective management of buildings and infrastructure.

The global facility management services market was valued at $1,253.30 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $2,525.10 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Download Sample PDF (Get Full Insights in PDF + Pages) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7024

Leading market players in the global Facility Management Services Market include:

BVG India, Group Atalian (Arthur McKay & Co Ltd.), CBRE Group, Inc., EMCOR Group, Inc., ISS World Services A/S, Knight Facilities Management, Quess Corp Ltd, Sodexo, Inc., Downer Group (Spotless Group), Tenon Group.

The growth of the facility management services market is also attributed to the rise in demand for sustainable and energy-efficient buildings. Facility management services providers are implementing sustainable practices and technologies to reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions. This has led to the adoption of green building certifications such as LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) and BREEAM (Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method).

The commercial segment dominated the facility management services market in 2020 and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. The increasing demand for facility management services in commercial buildings such as offices, shopping malls, and hospitals is driving the growth of the commercial segment. The industrial segment is also expected to grow significantly over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for facility management services in manufacturing plants and factories.

In conclusion, the facility management services market is expected to experience significant growth over the forecast period, driven by increasing demand for efficient and sustainable buildings, outsourcing of non-core activities by companies, and the adoption of green building certifications. The commercial segment is expected to dominate the market, while North America and Asia Pacific are expected to be the key regions driving market growth.

Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/a7e7b129579e5e924ffa2dbbbf970d46

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study contains an analytical representation of the Facility Management Services market trends with present trends and forthcoming estimations to portray the imminent investment pockets.

The report provides the overall potential to understand the lucrative trends to gain a stronger ase in the Facility Management Services market.

The Facility Management Services market analysis report offers statistics based on key determinants along with thorough impact analysis.

The present market forecast is quantitatively examined to target financial capability.

Porter’s five forces analysis demonstrates the strength of the consumers and suppliers in the industry.

Regional Analysis:

Region-wise, the global Facility Management Services market analysis is conducted across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). In 2020, Asia-Pacific was the highest contributor to the global Facility Management Services market share, and LAMEA is anticipated to secure a leading position during the forecast period

Purchase Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7024



Related Reports -

Home Remodeling Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2022/05/03/2434774/0/en/Home-Remodeling-Market-Is-Expected-to-Reach-1-317-50-Billion-by-2030-Says-AMR.html

Structural Health Monitoring Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2021/04/21/2214247/0/en/Global-structural-health-monitoring-market-to-garner-3-81-billion-by-2027-Allied-Market-Research.html

Packaging Automation Solutions Market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/packaging-automation-solutions-market-expected-to-reach-58010-million-by-2023-682895931.html