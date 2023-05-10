Asia-Pacific Medical Imaging Equipment and Informatics Outlook 2023: An Influx of Startups will Prompt Established Market Leaders to Explore Strategic Partnerships or Acquisitions
The Asia-Pacific medical imaging and informatics market revenue is forecast to increase by 11.4% in 2023, mainly driven by the high procurement of medical imaging equipment and radiology IT solutions in the informatics sector.
Large hospitals widely adopt digital radiography and ultrasound systems as the devices are operator-dependent and need a skilled workforce proficient in analyzing medical images.
The adoption of enterprise imaging IT solutions across developed and developing economies are mainly driven by cloud-enabled AI capabilities, advanced analytics, and artificial intelligence/machine learning technologies, creating opportunities that did not exist a few years ago.
Innovative business models such as managed services, hybrid cloud-based medical imaging informatics, and cloud-powered teleradiology solutions are growth opportunity areas vendors will leverage to accelerate the medical imaging and informatics market.
With the influx of startups in imaging and informatics, competition is expected to intensify and prompt established market leaders to explore strategic partnerships or acquisitions to expand their product/solution portfolios.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Analysis Highlights
2. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Medical Imaging Equipment and Informatics Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
3. Growth Environment
- Medical Imaging Equipment and Informatics Dashboard
- Medical Imaging Equipment Market Segmentation
- Medical Imaging Informatics Market Segmentation
- Growth Environment
4. Macroeconomic Factors
- Top 5 Global Economic Highlights of 2023
- Global GDP Growth Snapshot
- Advanced Economy Predictions for 2023
- Emerging Market Economy Predictions for 2023
- Economic Uncertainties - Impact Analysis
- Supply Chain Disruptions - Impact Analysis
- Innovation - Impact Analysis
- Commercial Success - Impact Analysis
5. Revenue Trends - 2023
- Forecast Methodology and Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast - Medical Imaging Equipment and Informatics
- Revenue Forecast by Segment - Medical Imaging Equipment
- Revenue Forecast by Region - Medical Imaging Equipment
- Revenue Forecast by Segment - Medical Imaging Informatics
- Revenue Forecast by Region - Medical Imaging Informatics
- Revenue Forecast By Segment
- Forecast Discussion - Medical Imaging Equipment and Informatics
- Regional Trends Analysis
- Regional Trends Analysis - Medical Imaging Informatics
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region
6. Top Predictions - 2023
- ASEAN Countries will Leverage Mobile Solutions to Provide Large-scale Screening and Wellness Programs to Mitigate the Vast Gaps in Healthcare Access
- Disparate Data Source Volumes will Reach New Highs, Providing a Strong Opportunity to Mitigate Interoperability Issues in Radiology Workflows
- Imaging Datasets from Population Disease Surveillance will be Added to Indian National Registries with the Goal to Eliminate Tuberculosis (TB) by 2025
- AI-based Image Analysis Informatics Startups will be the Next Big Development in Japan and South Korea to Boost Clinical Efficiency in Radiology
7. Medical Imaging Equipment Segment Outlook - 2023
- Medical Imaging Equipment - 2023 Market Snapshot
8. Medical Imaging Informatics Segment Outlook - 2023
- Medical Imaging Informatics - 2023 Market Snapshot
- Medical Imaging Equipment and Informatics - Companies to Watch
9. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Managed Services
- Growth Opportunity 2: Hybrid Cloud-based Medical Imaging Informatics
- Growth Opportunity 3: Cloud-powered Teleradiology to Enable Access in Remote Locations
10. Conclusions
