Snail, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

CULVER CITY, Calif., May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snail, Inc. SNAL, a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, announced today that it will report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, after the U.S. stock market closes. Management will host a conference call and webcast on the same day at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the results.

Participants may access the live webcast and replay on the Company's investor relations website at https://investor.snail.com/. The earnings call may also be accessed by dialing 1 (877) 451-6152 from the United States, or by dialing 1 (201) 389-0879 internationally.

About Snail, Inc.
Snail is a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment for consumers around the world, with a premier portfolio of premium games designed for use on a variety of platforms, including consoles, PCs, and mobile devices.

Contact:
Investors: investors@snail.com


