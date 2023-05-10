Qeblawi Cosmetics Launches Online Store Offering Halal-Certified Beauty Products

San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 9, 2023) - Qeblawi Cosmetics has announced the launch of its online store, offering a range of high-quality, halal-certified beauty products.

Qeblawi Cosmetics, the world's first Arab-Filipina-owned cosmetic company, offers safe, effective, and inclusive beauty products catering to women of all skin tones and types.

According to Diana Qeblawi, creator of Qeblawi Cosmetics, "Our commitment to diversity and inclusivity and passion for beauty have given rise to Qeblawi Cosmetics and its halal-certified products. We are thrilled to bring our beauty products to a wider audience through our online store." Diana Qeblawi is a model, actress, and cosmetics mogul who has made a name for herself in the beauty and entertainment industries.

Qeblawi Cosmetics products are made with high-quality, EU-compliant ingredients. "They are certified halal, cruelty-free, hypo-allergenic, and fragrance-free, making them perfect for anyone looking for safe, effective, and inclusive beauty products," says Qeblawi.

Qeblawi Cosmetics has garnered positive customer feedback for its offerings and initiatives. Qeblawi states, "Our goal is to empower individuals by offering high-quality cosmetics that celebrate and embrace their unique beauty." The company has also gained recognition from multiple publications and media outlets.

For more information about Qeblawi Cosmetics and its online store, please visit the company's website at www.qeblawi.com.

About Qeblawi Cosmetics

Qeblawi Cosmetics, a pioneer in the beauty industry, stands out as the first Arab-Filipina-owned cosmetic company globally. The brand prides itself on offering a diverse range of top-quality, halal-certified beauty products catering to all skin tones and types. Its founder, Diana Qeblawi, an accomplished model, actress, and cosmetics mogul, champions the cause of crafting safe, effective, and all-inclusive beauty products using high-quality, EU-compliant ingredients. Qeblawi Cosmetics has received widespread acclaim, with glowing reviews and features in numerous publications and media outlets, establishing its position as a leader in ethical and inclusive manufacturing practices.

