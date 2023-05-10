LPSN LAWSUIT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notify Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Involving LivePerson, Inc.

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 9, 2023) - The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced in the on behalf of investors who purchased LivePerson, Inc. ("LivePerson") LPSN between May 10, 2022 and March 16, 2023.

Allegations against LPSN include that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) LivePerson failed to address any material weaknesses with internal controls; (2) LivePerson's third quarter financial statements, ended in September 30, 2022 failed to disclose its subsidiary, WildHealth's, suspension of Medicare reimbursement; (3) as a result, LivePerson's fourth quarter 2022 revenue would be affected; and (4) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you suffered a loss in LivePerson you have until June 23, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

